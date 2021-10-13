Canada vs. Panama odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: 2022 World Cup qualifier predictions for Oct. 13
On Wednesday, Concacaf World Cup qualifying will continue with four more matches and arguably the most crucial on the schedule will be Canada vs. Panama. With three automatic spots in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on the line and fourth place going to a play-off, Panama sits third in the Concacaf World Cup qualifying table with eight points while Canada sits fourth with seven. Now the two teams will go head-to-head and you can catch all the action live on Paramount+.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0