Opposition to the Philippines` reciprocity treaty has had its rules on both sides of the Pacific. Given the longevity of the U.S. military presence in the Philippines, opposition to the U.S. military presence in the Philippines and the treaty itself began in the 1980s with the escalation of tensions around U.S. policy decisions and their effects. [10] In the late 1970s and 1980s, the anti-AMERICAN atmosphere grew as a result of increasing accusations and accusations of misconduct by U.S. military personnel against Filipino men and women. Nightclubs and social hotspots around Air Force Base Clark and Naval Base Subic Bay have become hotbeds of accusations of attacks by U.S. soldiers on local Filipinos. [10] Political tensions have continued to rise. The 1947 military base agreement expired in 1991 and the government of George H. W. Bush of the United States and corazon Aquino Administration of the Philippines have been in discussions for an extension of the agreement.