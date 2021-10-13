Dexcom announces Garmin as first partner for real-time APIs
Dexcom (NYSE:DXCM) announced today that Garmin introduced its Dexcom Connect IQ apps on its smartwatch and cycling computer. Garmin today launched the apps to provide people using the Dexcom G7 continuous glucose monitor (CGM) with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes a way to quickly see glucose levels and trends, even while working out. Apps compatible with the Garmin smartwatch or cycling computer can be downloaded now from the Connect IQ store in the U.S.www.drugdeliverybusiness.com
