The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football from Lincoln Financial Field. The Bucs are coming off a 45-17 win over the Dolphins on Sunday, and while there have been rumblings that Tom Brady is dealing with a finger issue on his throwing hand, it sounds like he’ll play through it. The Eagles, meanwhile, are coming off their second win of the season against the Panthers. Jalen Hurts leads the Eagles in passing with 1,365 yards AND in rushing with 256 yards on the ground to go along with three rushing touchdowns.

TV SHOWS ・ 11 DAYS AGO