Recipe 5 of the Christmas Cookies Around the World Holiday Project for Kids: German Zimtsterne Cookie Recipe. Baking cookies is one of the most popular Christmas traditions, and not just a tradition in America. Countries all over the world celebrate the holiday season by baking cookies that are unique to where they live. If you are looking for a fun way to introduce your children to other cultures, this Cookies Around the World series is perfect! This cookie series is a great way for your kids to learn about Christmas around the world and what different countries do for Christmas during the holiday season.