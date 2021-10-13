CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drake On Pace To Outsell Don Toliver For Another Week At #1

By Alex Zidel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCertified Lover Boy may not have been the best-received album from Drake in recent years, but that doesn't mean that the Canadian-born rapper doesn't still have a hold on the charts. After debuting at #1 on the Billboard 200, the album spent a few weeks at the top spot before being blocked from YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Taylor Swift in back-to-back weeks. After getting bounced from the #1 position though, it looks like Drake will return to the throne with another week at the top, besting Don Toliver's sophomore album sales for Life Of A DON.

