Acer reveals Chromebooks, eco-friendly laptops, gaming desktop and more in today's livestream

For the first few years, Chromebooks were merely an affordable solution for people to go online. With the ever-improving feature set of Chrome OS, manufacturers like Acer have seen more demand for premium Chromebook hardware. Last year, Acer released its successful Spin 713, which exceeded our expectations by packing speedy performance at a decent price. Now, the company offers a refreshed model that uses Intel’s latest 11th generation processor and Thunderbolt 4 to further refine the experience. The newest Spin 713 is a great follow-up to the older model who needs a powerful laptop for personal and business use… if you don’t mind paying extra.

COMPUTERS ・ 10 DAYS AGO