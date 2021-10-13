CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acer reveals Chromebooks, eco-friendly laptops, gaming desktop and more in today's livestream

By Lori Grunin
CNET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcer's Next@Acer fall product launch event, themed "Made for humanity," highlighted "how Acer is helping make the ways we work, learn and play better for humanity and the environment." Those ways include an expansion of its eco-friendly Vero line, which began with the Aspire Vero laptop, to more systems, plus four Chromebooks, a new Predator Orion 7000 gaming tower with forthcoming 12th-gen Intel CPUs, Concept D creator laptop refreshes and more.

