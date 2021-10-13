CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Control annual weeds with fall-applied herbicides ahead of corn and sorghum

Hays Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith row crop harvest well underway, it is time to start planning fall herbicide applications. Herbicide applications in late October through November can improve control of difficult winter annual weeds. Fall weed control is associated with warmer soils and easier planting in the spring, however, it is important to remember that fall-applied herbicides may limit your crop options in the spring. Also remember that herbicides should not be applied to frozen ground.

www.hdnews.net

Lancaster Farming

Controlling Weeds in Small Grain Plantings

Dense populations of winter annual weeds can compete with wheat, barley and other small grains in late fall and early spring and slow the rate of crop development. If winter annual weeds like common chickweed, henbit, marestail, winter annual grasses and others emerge with the small grain and are left unchecked, the potential impact on yield could be great.
AGRICULTURE
High Plains Journal

Weed control, fertilizers and yield monitoring techniques among topics

Corn and cotton are the topics for the next virtual field day presented by the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. Beginning at 6 p.m. on Oct. 28, researchers and extension specialists will offer results on the latest corn and cotton studies, including weed control, fertilizer use and soil fertility, variety choices, and yield monitoring.
AGRICULTURE
95.3 MNC

“New” Weeds Added To The Problem Weed Section Of The Weed Control Guide

Each fall we revise and update our Weed Control Guide for Ohio, Indiana, and Illinois (WS-16) publication. This year, in addition to incorporating a few new herbicide names and subtle label change information, we are adding information to the problem weed section on control of Cressleaf Groundsel, Poison Hemlock, and Annual Bluegrass. Since some of the best control strategies for all three of these weeds involve using herbicides applied in the fall, I decided to use this information in newsletter article.
AGRICULTURE
Citizen Online

Shocking discovery: Cornell studies electronic weed control

GENEVA — Weeds are a problem for every farmer. However, for those who grow organically, the challenges are greater. They can’t rely on synthetic herbicides that contain substances many environmentalists believe are harmful to human health. Cornell AgriTech, along with two West Coast universities, is participating in a $2 million...
GENEVA, NY
Great Bend Post

CAMPBELL: Update on Roundup brand herbicides

University of Nebraska Extension Educators and Weed Specialist want to make the agriculture industry aware of recent developments regarding the herbicide Roundup™. While variations on the Roundup name have been used for a variety of different herbicides marketed by Bayer (formerly Monsanto), this article discusses only the Roundup formulations that contain glyphosate as their active ingredient. The United States Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA), in its glyphosate interim registration review, published in January 2020, found “that there are no risks to human health from the current registered uses of glyphosate and that glyphosate is not likely to be carcinogenic to humans.” In 2021, the European Union’s (EU) Assessment Group on Glyphosate (AGG) determined that when used according to label directions, “a classification of glyphosate with regard to carcinogenicity is not justified.”
AGRICULTURE
Brookings Register

Time to consider weed control and soybean cyst nematode

Fall is a great time to control many noxious and winter annual weeds. With a relatively early, dry harvest this year, we have a timely window to get some spraying done. If weeds were sprayed or clipped (set back in some way) previously this summer and have significant regrowth on them at this time, now is an excellent time to spray to achieve a good kill. If controlled earlier in the season, but plant regrowth is minimal or the plant is drying up, spraying may or may not be effective. If you spray these areas, using a chemical with residual effect can help with control when plants begin actively growing again. Depending on weed species and your 2022 intended crop, residual control options may not be available to you and a burn down may be the best option. Be sure to check with an agronomist and/or read through pesticide labels to ensure you are not putting your 2022 plans at risk due to carry-over.
AGRICULTURE
backroadsnews.com

Controlling weeds in lawns

Are you tired of having dandelions in your yard? Well, now is the perfect time to apply chemicals to keep them from coming back next spring. Late October to early November is the most effective time to control broadleaf weeds in your lawn. A few of the major broadleaf weeds that we tend to see are dandelions, henbit, and chickweed. These plants are winter annuals and start to grow in the fall. They spend the winter as small plants and most people don’t notice them until they start to flower in the spring. Trying to kill them in the spring, once they are flowering, usually is a waste of time and money.
GARDENING
wnax.com

Extension Specialist Says Keep Safety In Mind When Applying Manure This Fall

Farmers who are currently busy harvesting will soon be applying manure. It’s important to keep several safety tips in mind when working in and around manure. University of Nebraska Lincoln Extension Livestock Manure Management Engineer Dr. Amy Schmidt says the three major perils to watch out for with manure are drownings, toxic gas exposure and flammable or combustible gasses.
LINCOLN, NE
Capital Journal

Sow and Grow with Sara: Fall weed control, SCN

Fall is a great time to control many noxious and winter annual weeds. With a relatively early, dry harvest this year, we have a timely window to get some spraying done. If weeds were sprayed or clipped — set back in some way — previously this summer and have significant regrowth on them at this time, now is an excellent time to spray to achieve a good kill. If controlled earlier in the season, but plant regrowth is minimal or the plant is drying up, spraying may or may not be effective.
AGRICULTURE
wisfarmer.com

Weed goes off script to resist new herbicides

URBANA, Ill. – Cementing waterhemp’s reputation as a hard-to-kill weed in corn and soybean production systems, University of Illinois researchers have now documented the weed deviating from standard detoxification strategies to resist an herbicide that has never been commercialized. The chemical in question, syncarpic acid-3 (SA3), is the great-great grandfather...
AGRICULTURE
agrinews-pubs.com

Acuron delivers answers for season-long weed control

MARKLE, Ind. — At the end of a growing season, farmers have questions. Chad Threewits, Syngenta agronomy service representative for Indiana, said some of the most important questions are the ones that farmers can ask themselves — and answer. “I always encourage growers — at the end of the season...
MARKLE, IN
Herald-Journal

Fall critical for ag producers fighting noxious weeds

As we approach the winter season, those of us who have been working hard planting, irrigating, and harvesting crops, are welcoming a small break. On top of the care and time that goes into field crops, managing noxious weeds is another thing that a lot of us are ready to take a break from in the current year.
CACHE COUNTY, UT
Florida Times-Union

Garden Help: Implement a yearlong program for improved weed control

Summer has come and gone, and yet there is a good chance many of you are still staring down numerous warm-season weeds dotting your otherwise great lawn. Lawn weed management is a yearlong process, so when we miss a step or implement poorly timed controls it can be significantly more difficult to correct the issue after the fact.
GARDENING
Agriculture Online

Hard times for herbicides

Seven years ago, Dave Button had about had it with head-high Palmer amaranth (pictured at right, to the left of waterhemp) that infested one of his soybean fields. “I tried everything I could do to kill it,” says the Great Bend, Kansas, farmer. He even resorted to old weed wiper...
AGRICULTURE
inkfreenews.com

Guest Column: Tar Spot, Weed Seed Management Important This Fall

ELKHART — There are two major issues this fall: tar spot affecting the stalks on corn stalks, and the moving of herbicide-resistant weed seeds from one field to the next. It has become painfully obvious that many corn fields in the area were hit hard by tar spot. While the dry weather the past few weeks was one reason the corn browned so early, tar spot accelerated the drying out process even more.
ELKHART, IN
agrinews-pubs.com

Herbicide supplies — or lack of — are ‘hot topic’

MARKLE, Ind. — Will farmers be able to secure adequate supplies of popular row crop herbicides going into 2022?. “The hot topic right now is lack of supply for certain products going into next season,” said Chad Threewits, Syngenta agronomy service representative for Indiana. The challenge of suppliers and farmers...
MARKLE, IN
wisfarmer.com

Think climate change is bad for corn? Add weeds to the equation

By the end of the century, scientists expect climate change to reduce corn yield significantly, with some estimating losses up to 28%. But those calculations are missing a key factor that could drag corn yields down even further: weeds. Wetter springs and hotter, drier summers, already becoming the norm in...
AGRICULTURE
Beatrice Daily Sun

Safely grazing frosted sorghums

The first light frosts are still a few weeks away in Nebraska. However, planning for these events should be considered by beef producers grazing plants in the sorghum family. In addition to sorghum, plants such as sudangrass, and milo or grain sorghum fall under this same level of risk as colder temperatures draw near. Following a freeze, these forages can be highly toxic with prussic acid. Drought, pasture clipping, and overgrazing are other events that can cause increased levels of prussic acid.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Fall dandelion control

Every year I have a bunch of dandelions come up in the yard. Unfortunately, all we do is mow them off. I've tried pulling them out, but if you leave any piece of the long tap root in place, it just sprouts a new plant. Horticulturist Ward Upham at Kansas...
GARDENING
krwc1360.com

Buffalo FFA Annual Corn Drive Today (Monday)

The Buffalo Future Farmers of America chapter holds their annual corn drive today. Members will be soliciting corn and monetary donations from area farmers and businesses. The donation proceeds will go to help Camp True Friends near Maple Lake, as well as local FFA chapter activities. The Buffalo FFA is...
BUFFALO, MN

