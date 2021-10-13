CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meanwhile on M Street

By Prince Of Petworth
popville.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to Emily for sending: “Pup stuck on Haagan-Dazs Awning!”. Does not seem to be a Bear situation, glad to see responders on scene. Hope the pup gets some ice cream at the end of this ordeal!. Update: “The dog is thankfully safely back inside the apartment! He got scared...

www.popville.com

popville.com

“I was awoken by a chainsaw outside my building, by the S street dog park”

This morning I was awoken by a chainsaw outside my building, by the S street dog park in Dupont, and saw that DC was felling one of the two large trees outside (on the 1800 block of New Hampshire Ave, NW, picture attached). I reached out to the condo building’s property manager and he provided me with this response (screenshot also attached):
ANIMALS
braintreema.gov

Liberty Street - Street Closure

Please be advised the section of Liberty Street between Grove Street and Peach Street is scheduled to be paved this Saturday, October 16th. This work is scheduled to start at 7:00 am on Saturday and will be completed by 3:00 pm the same day. While the paving work is being...
TRAFFIC
Norfolk Daily News

Q Street to close between 10th and 12th streets

All lanes of Q Street will be closed between 10th and 12th streets starting Sunday at 8 a.m. for crane removal, according to Lincoln Transportation and Utilities. Work is scheduled to finish Oct. 22. On-street parking and sidewalks will closed as well and some bus routes may be detoured.
TRAFFIC
popville.com

“Stalked on U Street”

I was stalked on Saturday evening at about 10 P.M. from 13th and U st all the way to the intersection of Vermont Avenue and T street. I was walking by myself and immediately noticed this individual because they were loitering outside of Ben’s Chili Bowl staring at individuals and they were not homeless or inebriated. They were also wearing racquetball glasses which immediately struck me as odd (see attached above). I was walking to a friend’s house,
WASHINGTON, DC
Prince
popville.com

So, About That Tank on 9th Street

Thanks to Greg for sending around 5:15pm: “On 9th Street at the Convention Center.”. Colin also asks: “So a tank and a couple other armored military vehicles traveled down Florida Ave with a police escort a few minutes ago. Anything announced about that?”. Chris replied: “Probably headed to the Convention...
MILITARY
alxnow.com

King Street-Duke Street connection closed this week

Diagonal Road, the very literally named road between Duke Street and King Street near the King Street Metro station, will be closed this week during working hours to through traffic for milling and repaving. “Work will be performed between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.,” the city said in a press...
TRAFFIC
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1738 N Monroe Street

West Baltimore City corner lot property has lots of potential. Renovate to full residential living or possible use a office...dental/salon area in lower level. Property needs work. Property has been owned by family for decades. Motivated Seller!. Listing courtesy of Execuhome Realty. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information...
BALTIMORE, MD
Sedalia Democrat

‘Vettes line the streets of downtown

The fourth annual Corvette Show and Cruise-in was hosted by Hotel Bothwell on Saturday in downtown Sedalia. Hotel Bothwell Assistant General Manager Jessica Martin said this year’s …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading,...
SEDALIA, MO
Navasota Examiner

Parking changes on Railroad Street

Railroad Street has opened partially but there are new rules the public may not realize have taken affect. Navasota City Manager Brad Stafford discuses the opening of Railroad Street with Navasota Examiner Publisher Ana Cosino and Willy 98.7 FM Radio Personality Kenny Graves. Find out the answers the community wants...
NAVASOTA, TX
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

621 S Sharp Street

OPEN SUNDAY! This home was recently gut renovated and is completely updated with nothing for you to do but move in and decorate! 621 S. Sharp Street is a spacious 2-3 BR, 2.5BA brick Otterbein townhome with a large parking pad, a private patio and a roof terrace. The home features 4 completely finished levels with over 2,500 sq. feet of well-conceived updates designed for today's lifestyle: new windows, new roof and roof deck, three levels of new continuous hardwood, custom metal railings and new recessed lighting throughout, all new interior and exterior doors, 3 bathrooms and kitchen all redesigned! You will love the main level that showcases a living room with wood burning fireplace and 10ft ceilings, a powder room, a dining area, hardwood floors and one of downtown's nicest custom kitchens - complete with center island, subway tile, a wine fridge and 2 sinks. Exit your back door to enjoy the rear patio perfect for grilling and entertaining as well as the large parking pad that easily accommodates an SUV. Upstairs you'll enjoy a primary suite fully re-imagined with a walk-in closet, hardwood floors, barn doors, and ensuite bathroom with double sinks and an amazing glass and tile shower. There is another bedroom and updated full bath on this level. One level up you'll love the sunny and large family room with wet bar, built ins and views over Camden Yards, M&T stadium and Otterbein's beautiful green spaces. Sliding doors lead to a beautiful terrace large enough for great outdoor entertaining. The lower level completes the package with a finished family room/den/3rd bedroom, a laundry area and a huge storage room. Transferable membership to the Otterbein Swim Club. Convenient location in the heart of Otterbein's many community parks yet easy access to the MARC, Light Rail, I-95, and the best of Federal Hill and the Inner Harbor!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1722 Emory Street

Welcome home to 1722 Emory Street! This brick-front, over-sized townhome has been wonderfully maintained and is ready for its new owners. One of the largest models available in Dearbought with bump-outs on all 3 levels! This open floor plan provides a generously sized living room and family room connected with large kitchen with an island and breakfast room along with a powder room. French door leads to a large maintenance free deck perfect for entertaining as well as the yard and paved parking area. Upper level primary bedroom has a sitting area and large walk in closet with a luxurious private bath topped off with heated tile floors. Two additional bedrooms and 2nd full bath round out the upper level. Fully finished lower level offers a massive family room along with an additional full bathroom, laundry room with hookup, and large storage area. Incredibly convenient location - quick access to all major commuter routes and downtown Frederick. Schedule your showing today!!!
REAL ESTATE
fox40jackson.com

Bidens caught violating DC mask mandate at posh Georgetown restaurant

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden were caught violating Washington, D.C.’s indoor mask mandate by walking through a high-end Georgetown restaurant without masks on Saturday. The maskless Bidens were recorded leaving Fiola Mare while flanked by masked Secret Service agents. The two dined at the Michelin-starred Italian seafood restaurant...
RESTAURANTS
popville.com

DC Open House List for This Weekend

There appears to be a slight dip in the amount of open houses scheduled in the District this weekend with ~300 total across all 4 quadrants. Just because there’s a few less opens doesn’t mean there’s a lack of fantastic homes still available. Check out our favorites below and to see the full Open House List, click here.
REAL ESTATE
popville.com

Today’s Rental was chosen for the Ficus. And the exposed brick, obviously

This rental is located at 39 Florida Ave NE. The Craigslist ad says:. “$3,800 / 4br – 1700ft2 – 4 Bedrooms 3 full bath (NOMA Area) Luxury 4 Bedrooms 3 full bath house, 3 minutes walking to NOMA metro. Minutes to all major access to outside DC. French door opens to the back yard, The rent does not include utility. Viewing by appointment (any days after 1:00 pm)”
HOUSE RENT
popville.com

“just found out the CVS at 435 8th St NW is closing 10/26”

I just found out the CVS at 435 8th St NW is closing 10/26. This CVS and their AMAZING pharmacist Denise have been serving our neighborhood for 26 years. I want to do everything I can to have them stay open. Can you please help? Do you have any ideas on how I can do this?”
ECONOMY
Eater

Downtown Seattle’s Cocktail Bar Phocific Standard Time Is a ‘Viet Style Tree House’

Just outside Pho Bac’s downtown location at 1923 7th Avenue is a sandwich sign that reads “P.S.T. Bar Upstairs” with an upward-pointing arrow. The sign is easy to overlook in a busy area between downtown and the Denny Triangle, but for those who venture into the bright pho restaurant and head upstairs, a cozy, dimly-lit bar above the din awaits. Phocific Standard Time (PST) is the latest addition to the Pham family’s legacy pho business: a cocktail bar with drinks using Vietnamese ingredients and flavors.
RESTAURANTS

