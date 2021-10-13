Meanwhile on M Street

OPEN SUNDAY! This home was recently gut renovated and is completely updated with nothing for you to do but move in and decorate! 621 S. Sharp Street is a spacious 2-3 BR, 2.5BA brick Otterbein townhome with a large parking pad, a private patio and a roof terrace. The home features 4 completely finished levels with over 2,500 sq. feet of well-conceived updates designed for today's lifestyle: new windows, new roof and roof deck, three levels of new continuous hardwood, custom metal railings and new recessed lighting throughout, all new interior and exterior doors, 3 bathrooms and kitchen all redesigned! You will love the main level that showcases a living room with wood burning fireplace and 10ft ceilings, a powder room, a dining area, hardwood floors and one of downtown's nicest custom kitchens - complete with center island, subway tile, a wine fridge and 2 sinks. Exit your back door to enjoy the rear patio perfect for grilling and entertaining as well as the large parking pad that easily accommodates an SUV. Upstairs you'll enjoy a primary suite fully re-imagined with a walk-in closet, hardwood floors, barn doors, and ensuite bathroom with double sinks and an amazing glass and tile shower. There is another bedroom and updated full bath on this level. One level up you'll love the sunny and large family room with wet bar, built ins and views over Camden Yards, M&T stadium and Otterbein's beautiful green spaces. Sliding doors lead to a beautiful terrace large enough for great outdoor entertaining. The lower level completes the package with a finished family room/den/3rd bedroom, a laundry area and a huge storage room. Transferable membership to the Otterbein Swim Club. Convenient location in the heart of Otterbein's many community parks yet easy access to the MARC, Light Rail, I-95, and the best of Federal Hill and the Inner Harbor!

