36-year-old Jacob Wrenn dead after a fiery crash in Robertson County (Robertson County, TN)

One Tuesday morning, 36-year-old Jacob Wrenn lost his life following a single-vehicle crash in Robertson County.

As per the initial information, Jacob Wrenn, of Cross Plains, Tennessee, was going on Highway 25 in his Chevy 1500, when he failed to maintain his lane and crashed.

36-year-old Jacob Wrenn dead after a fiery crash in Robertson County

October 13, 2021