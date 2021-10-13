CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Robertson County, TN

36-year-old Jacob Wrenn dead after a fiery crash in Robertson County (Robertson County, TN)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XYOhc_0cPuDptE00
36-year-old Jacob Wrenn dead after a fiery crash in Robertson County (Robertson County, TN)Nationwide Report

One Tuesday morning, 36-year-old Jacob Wrenn lost his life following a single-vehicle crash in Robertson County.

As per the initial information, Jacob Wrenn, of Cross Plains, Tennessee, was going on Highway 25 in his Chevy 1500, when he failed to maintain his lane and crashed.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

36-year-old Jacob Wrenn dead after a fiery crash in Robertson County

October 13, 2021

Comments / 1

Related
Nationwide Report

A single-vehicle crash injured 7 people in Darrington (Darrington, WA)

On Saturday, seven people were hurt following a single-vehicle accident in Darrington. As per the initial information, a vehicle crashed off a cliff near the Boulder River trailhead, approximately 11 miles west of Darrington. A technical rescue crew responded to the crash site at about 6 p.m. to save people from the vehicle. On arrival, emergency crews airlifted one victim to the hospital in critical condition.
DARRINGTON, WA
Nationwide Report

A car vs. motorcycle accident injured 1 person on Decatur Boulevard (Las Vegas, NV)

On Saturday night, one person suffered injuries following a motorcycle crash on Decatur Boulevard. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle accident took place at approximately 8 p.m. near the intersection of Decatur Boulevard, close to Nevso Drive. The early reports indicated that a black Harley Davidson was going south on Decatur Boulevard when a blue Nissan Rogue crashed into the motorcycle.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
Robertson County, TN
Accidents
City
Cross Plains, TN
County
Robertson County, TN
Local
Tennessee Accidents
Robertson County, TN
Crime & Safety
Nationwide Report

2 people injured after a motorcycle crash in northeast valley (Las Vegas, NV)

On early Saturday morning, two people suffered injuries following a motorcycle accident in the northeast valley. Officers received a call about a traffic collision near E. Cheyenne Avenue and N. Lamb Boulevard at about 1:50 a.m. The preliminary investigation showed that a motorcycle was going eastbound on Cheyenne approaching Lamb while a Dodge Durango was heading southbound on Lamb. Just then, the Dodge entered the intersection on a red light, in the path of the motorcycle and both the vehicles crashed into each other.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nationwide Report

An auto-pedestrian crash injured a man and a toddler near Boulder Highway (Las Vegas, NV)

On Saturday night, a 19-year-old man and a 1-year-old boy suffered injuries following an auto-pedestrian accident near Boulder Highway. As per the initial information, the incident took place near Boulder Highway and E. Twain Avenue. The preliminary investigation revealed that a 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were walking and pushing a 1-year-old child in a stroller. When they walked inside a marked crosswalk, a Kia Optima did not stop for the pedestrians and hit the stroller and the male pedestrian.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
Nationwide Report

1 person injured after an auto-pedestrian crash near East Liberty and Sinclair Streets (Reno, NV)

On Thursday evening, a pedestrian sustained injuries after being struck by a car near East Liberty Street and Sinclair Street. As per the initial information, the auto-pedestrian accident took place at about 7 p.m. The preliminary investigation showed that the victim suffered non-critical injuries as a result of the crash. Officials believe that alcohol and speed were not involved in the collision.
RENO, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Nationwide Report

45-year-old David Curtis and 55-year-old Herbert Fernandez killed after a two-vehicle crash in Gramercy (Gramercy, LA)

45-year-old David Curtis and 55-year-old Herbert Fernandez killed after a two-vehicle crash in Gramercy (Gramercy, LA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 45-year-old David Curtis, of New Orleans, and 55-year-old Herbert Fernandez, of Springfield, as the two drivers who lost their lives after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in Gramercy.
GRAMERCY, LA
Nationwide Report

A vehicle hit and injured 1 person near East Charleston Boulevard and Lamb Boulevard (Las Vegas, NV)

On Thursday, a pedestrian suffered injuries after being hit by a vehicle near East Charleston Boulevard and Lamb Boulevard. As per the initial information, the auto-pedestrian accident took place at about 9 p.m. near East Charleston Boulevard and Lamb Boulevard. The preliminary investigation indicated that a vehicle hit a pedestrian for reasons that are yet to be known.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy