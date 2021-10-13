CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, OK

Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Mayes, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Wagoner by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-13 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cherokee; Mayes; McIntosh; Muskogee; Okmulgee; Wagoner Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern McIntosh, southwestern Mayes, eastern Wagoner, western Cherokee, Muskogee and east central Okmulgee Counties through 930 AM CDT At 841 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles southeast of Inola to 5 miles northwest of Stidham. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Muskogee... Wagoner Fort Gibson... Checotah Warner... Okay Hulbert... Porter Oktaha... Braggs Taft... Boynton Council Hill... Rentiesville Tullahassee... Peggs Keefeton... Sequoyah State Park Wainwright... Summit This includes Interstate 40 in Oklahoma between mile markers 247 and 278. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

