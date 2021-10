Mitski’s back, and she’s filled with more existential agony than ever. After disappearing from the public eye—and social media—for over two years, the singer-songwriter made a comeback on Oct. 5 with her new single and music video, “Working for the Knife.” Following the release of the video, the artist announced on Twitter that she will embark on a 2022 spring tour through North America and Europe, with tickets going on sale in the upcoming days.

