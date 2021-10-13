CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Borussia Dortmund eye Sebastien Haller as potential Erling Haaland successor

By Brian Szlenk Straub
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBorussia Dortmund have set their sights on Sebastien Haller as a potential replacement for Erling Haaland should the latter leave the Westfalenstadion in the summer of 2022. In the advent of so much attention surrounding Borussia Dortmund front-man Erling Haaland, reports have surfaced linking AFC Ajax’s Sebastien Haller as a potential replacement. This is being reported by SportBILD, and the rumor comes shortly after Dortmund’s links to RB Salzburg’s Karim Adeyemi were solidified, with the Ruhr club allegedly leading the pack chasing the young German international.

bvbbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Borussia Dortmund join Liverpool and Bayern Munich in the race to sign Karim Adeyemi

Borussia Dortmund are said to be interested in signing RB Salzburg youngster Karim Adeyemi. But they face competition from the likes of Bayern Munich and Liverpool. Karim Adeyemi is a player making waves in Europe this season, waves that some of the world’s biggest clubs have decided to take note of. Across all competitions this season, Adeyemi has already racked up 11 goals and 2 assists, 8 of those goals coming in the Austrian Bundesliga over the course of 10 appearances.
SOCCER
Daily Herald

Dortmund sweats over Haaland fitness in Bundesliga break

DÃœSSELDORF, Germany -- Borussia Dortmund is set to spend the international break worrying about the fitness of Erling Haaland after the club indicated the Norway striker's injury could drag on into the second half of October. Haaland hasn't played since Sept. 19 with a unspecified muscle problem and will sit...
UEFA
FanSided

Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig reportedly best placed to sign Karim Adeyemi

Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are ahead of Bayern Munich in the race to sign RB Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi, according to Sky Sport. Karim Adeyemi’s name continues to make waves this season with the young German international being linked with a host of clubs both within Germany and abroad. Initial reports suggested that Bayern Munich were in the lead to sign their former academy player but Sky Sport is now reporting that both Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are ahead of Germany’s Rekordmeister in terms of landing the player.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Transfer news: Borussia Dortmund ready to offer Erling Haaland a new contract

Borussia Dortmund want to keep Erling Haaland at the club beyond this season, according to reports. A release clause in the Norwegian's contract will make him available for around £68m next summer. It has long been assumed that Haaland would bid farewell to Signal Iduna Park in 2022. A host...
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luka Jović
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Niko Kovač
FanSided

12 Borussia Dortmund players called up for international duty

The second international break of the season is here and a total of 12 Borussia Dortmund players have been called up by their respective national teams. Club football is taking a break but a number of Borussia Dortmund players will be in action for their national teams over the next ten days. Some very exciting matches are in store, including the UEFA Nations League finals and a number of crunch World Cup qualifiers.
SOCCER
fearthewall.com

Match Ratings: Borussia Dortmund Convert 2 of 1000 Chances to Beat Augsburg

Borussia Dortmund cut it a little fine in a 2-1 victory over Augsburg, despite dominating the game and creating plenty of golden opportunities. The win took BVB up to second place, just one point behind Bayern Munich, who lost to Eintracht Frankfurt earlier today. However, they have dropped down to third thanks to Bayer Leverkusen’s 3-0 victory over Arminia Bielefeld.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Knvb Cup#Rb Salzburg#German#Eintracht Frankfurt#The Europa League#Bayern Munich#Dfb Pokal#The Premier League#Ajax#Dutch Champions#Borussia Dortmund
Tribal Football

Riise hoping Liverpool sign Borussia Dortmund star Haaland

Liverpool hero John Arne Riise hopes his old club can sign Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland. Riise is hopeful the Reds will be among those bidding for his fellow countryman's signature. "Obviously I would love to have him at Liverpool, because he's an unbelievable player," Riise told Goal. "He's in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

'I'd love him at Liverpool... he'd suit Klopp's style': John Arne Riise urges his former club to sign Erling Haaland but fears Dortmund superstar would make Manchester City 'UNBEATABLE'

John Arne Riise has urged his former club Liverpool to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, but fears if he joins Premier League champions Manchester City it could make Pep Guardiola's side 'close to unbeatable'. Haaland is one of the most sought-after players in Europe with Real Madrid, Manchester United,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Erling Haaland and Manuel Akanji could be available for Borussia Dortmund this weekend

Borussia Dortmund are hopeful of having Erling Haaland and Manuel Akanji in the squad for this weekend’s Bundesliga clash against Mainz 05. Erling Haaland returned to Borussia Dortmund’s training ground on Tuesday after spending a few days working on his recovery in Marbella. According to Ruhr Nachrichten, the pain in Haaland’s thigh has now subsided. And he could be back in the squad for this weekend’s game against Mainz 05. The newspaper adds that the final decision on his status will only be made closer to the game.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Borussia Dortmund to double Haaland salary to keep Spanish giants away

AS are reporting that Borussia Dortmund are ready to make their move to try and keep Erling Haaland at the club. The German club are apparently ready to double Haaland’s wages from €8m to €15m to try and persuade him to stay with them – although it still seems an unrealistic plan.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

“I can’t even walk” – Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland struggling with injury

Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland is set to miss the international break through injury – because he can’t even WALK right now. Haaland, 21, is one of the most exciting young prospects on the planet. His goal-scoring record for Borussia Dortmund has earned him much acclaim, with the variety of goals he has scored for the Bundesliga giants drawing parallels to the great Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
SOCCER
FanSided

Borussia Dortmund duo Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham came close to joining Juventus

Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham both came close to joining Italian giants Juventus, former director Fabio Paratici has revealed. Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham have established themselves as two of the world’s most talented young players at Borussia Dortmund. The duo have formed a great partnership and continue to get better and better with every passing week. But former Juventus director Fabio Paratici has revealed that both Haaland and Bellingham came close to joining the Italian side before moving to BVB.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Manchester City 'set for January talks on signing £64m Erling Haaland next summer' as Pep Guardiola sharpens his focus on the Borussia Dortmund striker after missing out on Harry Kane

Manchester City will step up their pursuit of Erling Haaland with the club set for talks with his agent Mino Raiola in January over a move to the Premier League next summer. According to The Times, Haaland is now the top name on City's list of transfer targets and Pep Guardiola is looking for a new No 9 after the departure of Sergio Aguero last summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Mats Hummels warns Erling Haaland that 'the grass is not always greener' amid Man City's £64m interest and insists his team-mate would be better served staying at Dortmund

Mats Hummels has told Erling Haaland that 'the grass is not always greener on the other side' as the Borussia Dortmund veteran claimed his Norwegian team-mate would be better served staying put with BVB. The Bundesliga outfit held onto their star man last summer amid interest from a host of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

FanSided

163K+
Followers
355K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy