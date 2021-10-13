Borussia Dortmund eye Sebastien Haller as potential Erling Haaland successor

Borussia Dortmund are hopeful of having Erling Haaland and Manuel Akanji in the squad for this weekend’s Bundesliga clash against Mainz 05. Erling Haaland returned to Borussia Dortmund’s training ground on Tuesday after spending a few days working on his recovery in Marbella. According to Ruhr Nachrichten, the pain in Haaland’s thigh has now subsided. And he could be back in the squad for this weekend’s game against Mainz 05. The newspaper adds that the final decision on his status will only be made closer to the game.

SOCCER ・ 5 DAYS AGO