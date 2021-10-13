CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
October 13: ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY

Cover picture for the articleON THIS DAY IN 1913, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “ALBANY — As the Court of Impeachment assembles here for final deliberation, it is believed that Governor William Sulzer will be removed by a decisive vote. This, however, is not positive. Tammany Hall claims nine judges of the Court of Appeals and forty-two senators, or a total of fifty-one. Governor William Sulzer claims seventeen or nineteen of the senators. The Sulzer men hope that enough votes though will be forthcoming from the judges of the Court of Appeals to carry the present governor through. The Tammany claim is not here presented as formal; it is merely the crystallization of ideas of outside Tammany men. A two-thirds vote of the members of the court present will decide the governor’s fate. The Sulzer claim, at least, has been committed to paper by Sulzer men and shown to the Eagle correspondent. So far as the Eagle correspondent is concerned, it is not known that the men responsible for the Sulzer claim have done anything more than put on paper the names of men who will approach the evidence with a friendly feeling toward the governor.”

