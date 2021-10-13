CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coachella & Stagecoach reverse mandatory vaccination policy

By Bill Pearis
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoachella has reversed its mandatory vaccination policy for the festival's 2022 edition, and now says it will accept either a negative Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours of the event, or proof of full vaccination. The same goes for Goldenvoice's Stagecoach festival, which happens right after Coachella on the same grounds in Indio, CA.

