AMD's new RX 6600 graphics card has launched, as we've reached the card's October 13th release date and the 2PM BST / 9AM EDT release time. Our RX 6600 review shows that AMD's promise of an affordable 1080p performer at $329/£299 is fulfilled, despite some close competition from Nvidia's RTX 3060, so expect a lot of demand for cards at RRP/MSRP. New GPUs are almost impossible to find at a good price right now, but if you visit the links below at the right time you still have a shot of picking up a shiny new RX 6600 in the US or UK. We've linked to both prebuilt systems and the cards themselves, so consider checking both categories.

RETAIL ・ 6 DAYS AGO