Sandy Rowland ‘has played a significant part in the city’s success’

We are writing this letter on behalf of Sandy Rowland, urging you to strongly consider supporting her in the Bowling Green City Council race for the Fourth Ward seat. BG is a special community and Sandy Rowland is an incredible person who has played a significant part in the city’s success. Bowling Green has twice been named the Outstanding Hometown in Ohio. In that time, Sandy has been recognized as the Outstanding Citizen of the Year by her peers. She does not keep track of the doors she has knocked on, nor the hours she has given to our city – she just rolls up her sleeves and dives in.