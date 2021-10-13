People with reading disabilities may enroll for talking book services
October is dyslexia awareness month and earlier this year, the National Library Service for the Blind and Print Disabled (NLS) implemented a long-awaited change to make it easier for people with reading disabilities to enroll for talking book services. Now reading specialists, educators, librarians, and school psychologists may certify the eligibility of applicants with reading disabilities such as dyslexia.www.mininggazette.com
