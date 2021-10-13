CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norfolk, VA

NBN Academy

Norfolk, Virginia
Norfolk, Virginia
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oZtVe_0cPuBTS600

Check out our Neighbors Building Neighbors Academy for a variety of training opportunities developed by residents and city staff to help you and your neighbors become resident leaders!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

North Korea tests possible submarine missile amid tensions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday fired at least one ballistic missile, which South Korea’s military said was likely designed to be launched from a submarine, in what is possibly the most significant demonstration of the North’s military might since U.S. President Joe Biden took office. The...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
Norfolk, VA
Education
City
Norfolk, VA
NBC News

Justice Department asks Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department asked the Supreme Court on Monday to temporarily block enforcement of the Texas law banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. It was the second challenge of the law to reach the court on an emergency appeal, seeking to put it on hold while lawsuits contesting its constitutionality work their way through the lower courts. By a 5-4 vote, the court turned away the first appeal in early September, saying the case presented "complex and novel" questions about whether the court had the authority to hear it, given the unusual structure of Senate Bill 8, as the law is known.
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

U.S. envoy to Afghanistan resigns in wake of Taliban takeover

The U.S. special representative for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, announced he is stepping down from his role less than two months after the United States' chaotic withdrawal from the country. “Tomorrow, I step down from my position as the Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation,” Khalilzad said in his Monday resignation letter...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbn#Nbn Academy
Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia

112
Followers
357
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk is an independent city in the Commonwealth of Virginia in the United States. At the 2010 census, the population was 242,803; making it the third-most populous city in Virginia after neighboring Virginia Beach and Chesapeake, and the 91st-largest city in the nation. The city was incorporated in 1705 and is one of the oldest cities in Hampton Roads metropolitan area, and is considered to be the historic, urban, financial, and cultural center of the region.

Comments / 0

Community Policy