CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Boeing tells workers they must get COVID-19 vaccine

By Associated Press
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V8HPd_0cPuArTd00
FILE – In this Jan. 25, 2011, file photo, is the Boeing Company logo on the property in El Segundo, Calif. China’s government said Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, it will impose sanctions on U.S. military contractors including Boeing Co.’s defense unit and Lockheed Martin Corp. for supplying weapons to rival Taiwan, stepping up a feud with Washington over security and Beijing’s strategic ambitions. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

SEATTLE (AP) — The Boeing Co. has told employees they must be vaccinated against COVID-19 or possibly be fired.

The Seattle Times reports the deadline for workers at the aerospace giant is Dec. 8.

“Compliance with these requirements is a condition of employment,” states a Boeing internal presentation from Tuesday viewed by the newspaper. “Employees who are unable to meet these requirements … may be released from the company.”

Employees can request exemptions “due to a disability or sincerely held religious belief.” Any employee granted such an exemption will have to “undergo frequent testing for COVID-19” and be ready to “present a negative test result upon request.”

The policy will apply to roughly 125,000 U.S.-based employees company-wide, with about 57,000 of those in Washington state.

Jon Holden, president of International Association of Machinists (IAM) District 751, in his message to members in the October issue of the union paper, wrote that “the reality is our members are polarized on this issue.”

“It is our responsibility to defend and advocate for all our members,” Holden added. And though he noted that he and his family are vaccinated, the union must also defend “those who can’t or won’t accept the vaccine.”

The white-collar union, the Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace (SPEEA), said in a statement Tuesday it is engaging with Boeing “to ensure implementation gives proper consideration to members’ concerns.”

Boeing may face more resistance to the new policy in Republican-controlled states.

On Monday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order barring private companies or any other entity from requiring vaccines.

Boeing has more than 5,000 employees in Texas. It has about 32,000 more at facilities in Alabama, Arizona, Missouri, Oklahoma and South Carolina.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGN News

Farmers and John Deere suppliers worry about strike’s impact

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Farmers and Deere & Co. suppliers are worried about what the strike at the tractor maker’s factories will mean for their livelihoods. More than 10,000 Deere employees went on strike last week at 14 Deere factories in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Colorado and Georgia after the United Auto Workers union rejected a contract offer. The longer […]
WATERLOO, IA
WGN News

Deere & Co. workers go on strike after rejecting contract

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — More than 10,000 Deere & Co. workers went on strike Thursday after “the company failed to present an agreement that met our members’ demands and needs,” the United Auto Workers union said in statement. The union had said its members would walk off the job if no deal has been reached […]
MOLINE, IL
WGN News

Colin Powell dead at 84 due to complications from COVID-19

(NEXSTAR) — Former Secretary of State Colin Powell has died due to complications from COVID-19, his family said in a statement shared on Facebook on Monday. He was 84. According to Powell’s family, he was fully vaccinated and was receiving treatment at Walter Reed National Medical Center. “We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
Seattle, WA
Vaccines
State
Texas State
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Business
Local
Washington Vaccines
State
Alabama State
Seattle, WA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Washington COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Washington Business
Local
Washington Coronavirus
State
Washington State
Seattle, WA
Coronavirus
Seattle, WA
Health
Local
Washington Health
State
Arizona State
WGN News

Climate activists resume weeklong protest at Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — Indigenous groups and other environmental activists marched to the Capitol Friday as they continued a weeklong protest demanding that Congress and the Biden administration stop new fossil fuel projects and act with greater urgency on climate change. Nearly 80 people were arrested on the fifth day of the “People vs. Fossil Fuels” […]
PROTESTS
WGN TV

FDA panel endorses booster shot for Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

WASHINGTON (AP) — A panel of U.S. health advisers endorsed booster doses of Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot COVID-19 vaccine Friday, saying they should be offered at least two months after immunization. J&J has asked the Food and Drug Administration for flexibility with its booster, arguing the extra dose adds important...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WGN News

Bill Clinton released from California hospital

Bill Clinton was released Sunday from the Southern California hospital where he had been treated for an infection, and will head home to New York to continue his recovery, a spokesman said. The former president left the University of California Irvine Medical Center around 8 a.m. with Hillary Clinton on his arm. Dressed in jeans […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
WGN TV

US unemployment claims fall to lowest level since pandemic

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell to its lowest level since the pandemic began, a sign the job market is still improving even as hiring has slowed in the past two months. Unemployment claims dropped 36,000 to 293,000 last week, the second straight drop,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WGN News

US religious group says 17 missionaries kidnapped in Haiti

A gang blamed for kidnapping five priests and two nuns earlier this year in Haiti is now accused of kidnapping 17 missionaries from a U.S.-based organization, including a 2-year-old, police said Sunday. The 400 Mawozo gang kidnapped the group — which also included some elderly people — in Ganthier, a commune that lies east of […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WGN News

FOP president barred from publicly commenting on vaccine reporting mandate until next court hearing

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Friday filed a complaint against the police union as the deadline for City of Chicago workers to submit their vaccination status approaches. In court Friday, FOP President John Catanzara was temporarily barred from publicly commenting on the issue. The Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara has been outspoken […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

FDA panel endorses lower-dose Moderna COVID-19 shot for booster

U.S. health advisers said Thursday that some Americans who received Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months ago should get a half-dose booster to rev up protection against the coronavirus. The panel of outside advisers to the Food and Drug Administration voted unanimously to recommend a booster shot for seniors, as well as younger adults […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Ap#The Boeing Co#The Seattle Times#Iam#Speea#Republican
WGN News

Fire crews make big gains against Southern California blaze

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Fire crews made significant progress overnight against a wildfire burning for nearly a week in Southern California coastal mountains, officials said Sunday. More than 1,600 firefighters were battling the blaze in the Santa Ynez Mountains west of Santa Barbara on land and by air. They were able to stop its […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
WGN News

While state, city show signs of improvement, mask mandate staying in place

Both Illinois and Chicago are making progress is the battle against Covid-19. The state is reporting 2,481 new confirmed and probable cases of the virus  and 51 additional deaths.  Despite that increase in deaths, the death and case numbers continue to trend downward. Additionally, 1,601 people are hospitalized with Covid-related illness. Sixty three percent of […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

US to restore full pension of FBI official fired under Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe has won back his full pension as part of a settlement of his lawsuit arising from his firing during the Trump administration more than three years ago, his lawyers announced Thursday. McCabe, a frequent target of then-President Donald Trump’s ire, was fired in March 2018 by […]
JUSTICE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
WGN News

Strike dodged with deal between film and TV crews, studios

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An 11th-hour deal was reached Saturday, averting a strike of film and television crews that would have seen some 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers walk off their jobs and would have frozen productions in Hollywood and across the U.S. After days of marathon negotiations, representatives from the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees […]
ECONOMY
WGN News

Lawsuit over Kenosha shootings: Police enabled armed militia

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A man who was shot in the arm by Kyle Rittenhouse during a protest last year against police brutality in Wisconsin has filed a federal lawsuit alleging police enabled the violence by allowing an armed militia to have free run of the streets during the demonstration. Rittenhouse shot Joseph Rosenbaum, Anthony […]
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
WGN News

WGN News

2K+
Followers
926
Post
506K+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy