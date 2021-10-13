The Punisher's Jon Bernthal Says Masculinity Requires Empathy
Beloved Netflix star Joh Bernthal has a fresh take on masculinity after playing some aggressive characters. The Punisher actor sat down on Hot Ones with Sean Evans to talk about his role as Johnny Soprano in The Many Saints of Newark. By playing Tony Soprano's father, his performance helps mold someone that a lot of TV viewers believe is the high watermark for masculinity in the golden age of TV. Bernthal explains that true masculinity stems from empathy and compassion. That's a far cry from some of these roles he's played in the past. The actor is very thoughtful in considering how men function in society as of late. In teaching his sons about the world. he's had to examine how they move through society as men and what lessons he'd like to impart to the boys. Check out what he had to say about the idea of masculinity down below:comicbook.com
