Eurozone chems output in August rises, overall industry down 1.6%

ICIS Chemical Business
 6 days ago

MADRID (ICIS)--Chemicals output in the eurozone rose by 1.1% in August, month on month, while overall industrial production fell 1.6%, statistical body Eurostat said on Wednesday. Among the 19-country currency union largest economies, only France posted a fall in chemicals output in August, down more than 2%. Outside the eurozone...

