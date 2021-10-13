7 Reasons Why You Are Tired on a Vegan Diet

Losing weight can feel like a rigged race. From the start, men have an early lead, dropping pounds quickly, while we — working just as hard — lag behind. It’s annoying, and it’s incredibly common, says Harvard-trained ob/gyn Sara Gottfried, MD, who sees countless “keto refugees” walk into her office saying the keto diet didn’t work for them like it had for their male friends. In fact, experts report that 75 percent of women over 45 don’t see success on classic keto. Dr. Gottfried felt this frustration herself when she tried a keto diet to combat perimenopausal weight gain and prediabetes. That’s when she too experienced this so-called “keto paradox.”
