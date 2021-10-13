CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
We Get Our First Look At The Nikon Z9 In Two Teaser Trailers

ephotozine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNikon fans will be excited to hear that Nikon has given the world a glimpse of the Nikon Z9 in a teaser video they've posted on their YouTube channel. We still don't have any update on specs, pricing or when the camera will be available but the video does give us a closer look at the Nikon Z9 that was announced earlier this year when Nikon said it would be the first flagship Z-mount camera. Nikon also confirmed that the Nikon Z9 would use a newly developed full-frame stacked CMOS sensor and a new processing engine. It will also shoot 8K video which means the camera will have a sensor with a resolution of at least 33.1 megapixels (as this is the resolution of an 8K frame).

www.ephotozine.com

