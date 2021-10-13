CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Millington, TN

Top 5 unchanged, Brighton flies back into Power 10 Poll

By Thomas Sellers
millington-news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMagic Valley Publishing’s West 10 Media Power 10 Rankings entering the 2021 season are here. The teams from the coverage area for The Bartlett Express, The Collierville Herald-Independent, The Leader, The Millington Star, and The Germantown News & Shelby Sun Times, includes Arlington, Bartlett, Cordova, Collierville, Germantown, Millington and Tipton County are eligible. With several residents from those cities attending Christian Brothers High School and Memphis University School, those two teams are now eligible for the rankings. Each week throughout the 2021 see how the poll shakes out. Here are the rankings heading into Week 9.

www.millington-news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Colin Powell was a soaring star until he got trapped

(CNN) — General Colin Powell, former US Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who died Monday at age 84 of complications from Covid-19, was one of the most fascinating figures in America's contemporary political history. Representing a kind of voice which has faded from his...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Millington, TN
Sports
City
Arlington, TN
Shelby County, TN
Sports
County
Shelby County, TN
City
Covington, TN
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Germantown, TN
City
Memphis, TN
City
Brighton, TN
City
Millington, TN
City
Munford, TN
City
Cordova, TN
NBC News

Trump faces a pile of civil lawsuits as depositions begin

Former President Donald Trump has been ordered to answer questions under oath in a lawsuit Monday, and his attorneys could soon set a date for a deposition in another case, as well. The lawsuits, involving allegations that his security guards roughed up protesters outside Trump Tower in New York and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis University School#Brentwood Academy#American Football#Magic Valley Publishing#The Bartlett Express#The Millington Star#Bolivar 4#Ecs#Southwind 7#Mus L 25 7#Cbhs L 30 28#Collierville W#Covington 4
The Associated Press

Maduro ally appears in court to face corruption charges

MIAMI (AP) — A businessman who prosecutors say was a major conduit for corruption by Nicolás Maduro’s inner circle appeared for the first time in Miami federal court Monday after a weekend extradition that has further strained relations between the U.S. and Venezuela’s socialist government. Alex Saab’s legs shook nervously...
MIAMI, FL
Fox News

State Department IG to probe Biden admin's chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal

The State Department's inspector general is launching a series of investigations into the Biden administration's last diplomatic moves in Afghanistan. The reviews will focus on the State Department's Special Immigrant Visa program, Afghans processed for refugee admission into the U.S., resettlement of refugees and visa recipients, and the emergency evacuation of the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, according to an October 15 memo to Secretary of State Blinken first reported by Politico and confirmed by Fox News.
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy