CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
East Buffalo Township, PA

No-nonsense candidate

Daily Item
 5 days ago

On Nov. 2, East Buffalo Township residents will elect a new member of the board of supervisors. I am so pleased that Mike Glazer is one of the candidates. I have worked with Mike for the past few years — all in volunteer capacities. Prior to this, I did not know Mike, but was immediately drawn to his passion and desire to help the community. Now retired, Mike devotes many hours to programs and organizations which support our area. He is a very active and engaged board member of the Heiter Center, the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority, and the Paragon Ragtime Orchestra. He has hosted numerous fundraisers to support these various nonprofit organizations. He also founded and emceed the charming Lewisburg Wooley Worm festival for years, helping to bring visibility and share our beautiful community with many from outside the area.

www.dailyitem.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Bill Clinton discharged from hospital after treatment for infection

Former President Bill Clinton was discharged from a Southern California hospital Sunday morning, the physician overseeing the doctors treating him said. The former president was admitted for a non-COVID-related infection earlier this week. Dr. Alpesh Amin, executive director of hospital medicine at UC Irvine Health, said in a statement that...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
East Buffalo Township, PA
CBS News

1st-ever "Earthshot Prize" winners announced as Prince William gives planet-saving innovators a boost

London — Some of the world's biggest celebrities joined Britain's Prince William in London on Sunday night for first-ever "Earthshot Prize" awards ceremony. The award, created by Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, was inspired by John F. Kennedy's "Moonshot" pledge to get Americans on the moon. The Earthshot is also designed to inspire innovation — but not to reach the heavens. The Earthshot is a bid to keep the planet we currently inhabit liveable for future generations.
INDIA
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

Studios reach deal with film and TV crews to avoid looming strike

An 11th-hour deal was reached Saturday, averting a strike of film and television crews that would have seen some 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers walk off their jobs and would have frozen productions in Hollywood and across the U.S. After days of marathon negotiations, representatives from the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage...
MOVIES
Reuters

WNBA-Sky beat Mercury to claim first championship

Oct 17 (Reuters) - The Chicago Sky came from behind to beat the Phoenix Mercury 80-74 and win the best-of-five finals series 3-1 on Sunday, earning the franchise its first championship. The Mercury looked poised to force a Game Five when they took a 14-point lead late in the third...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Common Sense#The Heiter Center#Lewisburg Wooley Worm#Ebt#Covid

Comments / 0

Community Policy