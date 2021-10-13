No-nonsense candidate

On Nov. 2, East Buffalo Township residents will elect a new member of the board of supervisors. I am so pleased that Mike Glazer is one of the candidates. I have worked with Mike for the past few years — all in volunteer capacities. Prior to this, I did not know Mike, but was immediately drawn to his passion and desire to help the community. Now retired, Mike devotes many hours to programs and organizations which support our area. He is a very active and engaged board member of the Heiter Center, the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority, and the Paragon Ragtime Orchestra. He has hosted numerous fundraisers to support these various nonprofit organizations. He also founded and emceed the charming Lewisburg Wooley Worm festival for years, helping to bring visibility and share our beautiful community with many from outside the area.