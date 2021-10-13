CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vice President Harris slams 'shameful past' of Columbus Day

The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KjQvo_0cPu6yTP00
  Vice President Kamala Harris said on Tuesday the U.S. "must not shy away from this shameful past," and must "shed light" on the explorers who "ushered in a wave of devastation" on Indigenous peoples.
  Harris made her comments to the National Congress of American Indians, a day after the U.S. celebrated the recently rechristened Indigenous Peoples Day.

Vice President Harris said on Tuesday that the U.S. “must not shy away from this shameful past,” and must “shed light” on the explorers who “ushered in a wave of devastation” on Indigenous peoples.

Harris made her comments to the National Congress of American Indians, a day after the U.S. celebrated the recently rechristened Indigenous Peoples Day.

“Since 1934, every October the United States has recognized the voyage of the European explorers who first landed on the shores of the Americas,” she said. “But that is not the whole story. That has never been the whole story.

“Those explorers ushered in a wave of devastation for Tribal nations — perpetrating violence, stealing land, and spreading disease,” she continued.

Harris spoke of the “persistent inequity” that has plagued Native Americans, adding that the coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated their plight.

“Native Americans are more likely to live in poverty, to be unemployed, and often struggle to get quality health care and to find affordable housing,” she said.

The vice president continued, saying that the Biden administration’s agenda “represents the largest investment in Indian country in our history,” with $31 billion for native communities. Meanwhile, the administration intends to reopen a memo that “gives tribes the power to make decisions about how best to integrate and deliver federal services” within their respective nations, Harris said.

President Biden on Friday issued the first presidential proclamation marking Indigenous Peoples’ Day, — celebrated alongside Columbus Day — aiming to commemorate the “invaluable contributions and resilience of Indigenous peoples.”

“We must never forget the centuries-long campaign of violence, displacement, assimilation, and terror wrought upon Native communities and Tribal Nations throughout our country,” Biden wrote. “Today, we acknowledge the significant sacrifices made by Native peoples to this country — and recognize their many ongoing contributions to our Nation.”

Comments / 34

Steve Rubeor
4d ago

Why did Columbus sail West in 1492? I'll give you a hint; Constantinople fell to the Ottomans in 1453. Our trade routes to India and China were cut off. For 700 years Islam had been relentlessly spreading over formerly Christian lands, conquering over 75% of the then Christian world. They would not allow us to trade with India and China, as we had been doing for hundreds of years. They were literally pushing us into the sea. That's why we sailed West. That's why Columbus called the natives "Indians" , because he thought, he hoped, that he had landed in India so we could resume trade. Instead he had discovered the new world. Human nature did the rest. Not white nature, human nature. Your people would have done the same.. By the way, did you know that Kamala Harris ancestors were slave owners? CNN failed to mention that? no surprise there.

Reply(2)
10
g3mtthomas
4d ago

Please look up her heritage in Jamaica- there are written accounts of her family committing the most horrific whipping and treatment of their 200 + slaves. The details are graphic. Why doesn’t she address her past? I think she needs to be held accountable as she presses for others to do!!

Reply
6
Mary Hooser
4d ago

I'm so happy Columbus made this trip. We have the greatest country in the world. If he didn't they might still be living in tents and throwing sticks. I have ancestors that are Cherokee, but come on.

Reply
5
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Housing
