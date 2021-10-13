Wednesday October 13th Local Sports

GOLDFIELD — The Clear Lake boys won the North Central Conference cross country title on Tuesday while the Lions girls finished runner-up at the conference meet held at the Oakridge Golf Course in Goldfield. The Clear Lake boys had five of their runners finish in the top nine to have 31 points, with Humboldt finishing second with 74 points and St. Edmond finishing third with 81. Aaron Lursen of St. Edmond won the boys race in a time of 17:08. Jack Crane had Clear Lake’s best finish, ending up third in a time of 17:23. Other Lions finishing in the top ten were Leo Tolentino, 5th in a time of 17:40; Joe Faber finished sixth in 17:49; Christopher Molander was eighth in 18:01; and Vladimir Starret was ninth in 18:03. On the girls side, Addison Doughan of Clear Lake won the girls race in a time of 19:35, 20 seconds better than second place Teah Miller of Iowa Falls-Alden. St. Edmond won the girls team title with 61 points, edging the Lions who had 64 points. Also for Clear Lake, Reese Brownlee finishing sixth in 21:17; with Alexis Hauge, Jadyn Heesch and Anna Feurerbach finishing in 18th, 19th and 20th place with times of 23:08, 23:09 and 23:09. You can see the full results of the North Central Conference meet by clicking here.