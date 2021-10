The city of Sacramento is paying a $3.25 million settlement to a man shot by a police officer in 2017. In September 2017, Kristopher Velez, who was 30 at the time, missed a court date for a misdemeanor offense for which he had posted bail. Bail bond agents then forced themselves through a window in Velez’s south Sacramento home to take him into custody, a lawsuit filed in 2018 in federal court alleged. Velez, who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of serving in Iraq, retreated to his bathroom with a gun, the lawsuit said.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO