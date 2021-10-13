Eftpos partners banks and retailers to launch QR code payments platform

Amazon and its partner Landesbank Berlin (LBB) have announced enabling customers to pay off purchases made with their credit card in instalments. LBB is Amazon’s partner for Amazon.de Visa and is allowing users to pay off individual purchases from EUR 100 in instalments. Eligible purchases are marked with a special symbol in users’ sales view in credit card banking. Customers can then choose an instalment of 3, 6, 9 or 12 months. The annual percentage rate (APR) can vary and will be displayed to you before the instalment purchase is completed. The interest calculation is based on the German interest calculation method (30/360). Other settings for full or partial payments remain unaffected by the instalment purchase for individual purchases.

