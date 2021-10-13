CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eftpos partners banks and retailers to launch QR code payments platform

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustralia-based payment processor Eftpos has teamed up with several Australia-based banks and retailers to launch eQR, a new QR code payments platform. Eftpos has joined forces with with Commonwealth Bank of Australia, National Australia Bank, Coles, Woolworths, Azupay, Beem It, and Merchant Warrior for the roll out of its new eQR solution. The company completed the first stage of the build of the new QR code payment infrastructure in July 2021 and is currently trialling it with ‘several’ Australian merchants.

