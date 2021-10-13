AltPayNet teams up with UnionPay for cross border payment solution
Hong Kong-based Saas company AltPayNet has partnered with China-based bankcard association UnionPay to aid merchant onboarding and payments processing. As AltPayNet, a PCI-DSS-Certified Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company, becomes UnionPay Acquirer, it enables the company to onboard merchants and process UnionPay card, mobile, and QR payments acceptance to their online shop systems, mobile and web applications.thepaypers.com
Comments / 0