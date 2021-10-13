Billtrust acquires iController for USD 58 million

UK-based global payments service provider SumUp has acquired US-based commerce network Fivestars for USD 317 million in a mix of cash and stock. The acquisition will enable both companies to offer essential payments and marketing automation services to small business owners across the US and globally. Following a EUR 750 million raise in March 2021, SumUp is executing on its commitment to international expansion. The acquisition is SumUp's first in the US and will provide the company with access to the more than 70 million consumer members and 12,000 small businesses within Fivestars's network, which currently drives over USD 3 billion in sales and 100 million transactions per year.

