CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Billtrust acquires iController for USD 58 million

thepaypers.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS-based accounts receivable automation company Billtrust has acquired purchased collections management company iController for USD 58 million. Belgium-based iController was founded in 2017 and offers a SaaS product that provides credit and collections professionals visibility into cash flow management. Billtrust will acquire the iController team, along with the company’s 566 Europe-based clients. iController employees will continue working in the company’s offices in Belgium and The Netherlands.

thepaypers.com

Comments / 0

Related
everythingrf.com

Sivers Semiconductors to Acquire MixComm for $135 Million

Sivers Semiconductors has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of the share capital of MixComm, a US-based mmWave challenger fabless semiconductor company, for an initial purchase price of USD 135 million (approximately SEK 1,173 million) on a debt-free basis. The consideration will be paid through a combination of USD 22.5 million (SEK 196 million) in cash and USD 112.5 million (approximately SEK 978 million) in 39,335,664 newly issued Sivers shares based on the 10-day volume weighted average price of a Sivers share prior to signing of the agreement.
BUSINESS
PlayStation LifeStyle

Sweden’s M.O.B.A. Network Acquires Gaming Forum ResetEra for $4.55 Million

Swedish company M.O.B.A. Network has announced the acquisition of one of the world’s largest gaming forums, ResetEra, for a whopping $4.55 million. If you follow video game news and the wider industry, you’re likely to see ResetEra mentioned quite frequently. The forum, which was created in 2017 after NeoGAF was rocked by allegations of misconduct against its owner, earns approximately $700,000 per year through ads. Its members include numerous video game industry professionals as well as journalists.
WORLD
Front Office Sports

Slinger Acquires PlaySight Interactive for $82 Million

Slinger, known for its tennis ball launcher, has acquired video and analytics platform PlaySight in a deal valued at $82 million. PlaySight has previously received investments from Verizon Ventures, SoftBank, Novak Djokovic, and tennis legend Billie Jean King. Over the past year, Slinger has been busy scaling its business. June:...
TENNIS
thepaypers.com

Thomson Reuters launches USD 100 mln CVC fund

Thomson Reuters has launched a new USD 100 million Corporate Venture Capital (CVC) fund to support and accelerate innovation for the ‘Future of Professionals’, according to finsmes.com. Thomson Reuters Ventures will reportedly focus on investments and portfolio support for companies building breakthrough innovations that will allow professionals to operate more...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usd#Icontroller#Saas#Business Payments Network
thepaypers.com

Standard Chartered partners with Atome for financial solutions across Asia

UK-based Standard Chartered Bank has teamed up with Singapore-based BNPL provider Atome to deliver mobile financial services to customers across markets in Asia. Standard Chartered is investing in Atome, which operates an Asia-based Buy Now, Pay Later platform, as well as digital lending platform Kredit Pintar in Indonesia. This marks one of Standard Chartered’s strategic investments in a fintech and supports its ambition to expand its reach and scale within the mass market segment via a digital-first approach, underpinned by digital acquisition and new partnership models.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Tipalti to expand its finance operations capabilities

Payables automation company Tipalti has decided to expand its financial operations capabilities with a mobile app experience and invoice socialisation. The additions came after Tipalti partnered with expense management provider Expensify and with tax filing provider Zenwork. This follows the announcements of an AP-controlled corporate payment card, a procurement and payables integrated solution, and a UK-optimised solution and company expansion to Europe with headquarters in London.
TECHNOLOGY
thepaypers.com

ComplyAdvantage expands ComplyLaunch for North America

ComplyAdvantage, a UK-based financial crime risk data and detection technology provider has announced the North America launch of its ComplyLaunch programme for fintech startups. The programme provides qualified startups with free access to the company’s AML and Know Your Customer (KYC) tools plus resources needed to uncover and reduce the...
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

SimpleNexus unveils Nexus Pay with in-app payment capabilities

US-based digital mortgage platform SimpleNexus has announced its upcoming Nexus Pay feature for mortgage loan applicants. According to the company, Nexus Pay gives mortgage loan applicants the ability to pay for any mortgage-related charges. Payments such as appraisal fees, credit checks, first month's payment, and more can be fulfilled in the same mobile hub borrowers use to receive loan status updates, eSign documents, collaborate with loan officers and Realtors, and complete other loan-related tasks.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Netherlands
thepaypers.com

SumUp acquires Fivestars for USD 317 mln

UK-based global payments service provider SumUp has acquired US-based commerce network Fivestars for USD 317 million in a mix of cash and stock. The acquisition will enable both companies to offer essential payments and marketing automation services to small business owners across the US and globally. Following a EUR 750 million raise in March 2021, SumUp is executing on its commitment to international expansion. The acquisition is SumUp's first in the US and will provide the company with access to the more than 70 million consumer members and 12,000 small businesses within Fivestars's network, which currently drives over USD 3 billion in sales and 100 million transactions per year.
BUSINESS
nichegamer.com

ResetEra Bought for $4.5 million USD

MOBA Network, an esports communities company, has acquired controversial gaming forum ResetEra for $4.5 million USD. GamesIndustry.biz reports the initial payment of $3.55 million USD was made when the deal was closed, and the last million will be paid by the end of 2021. The website was initially going to be sold for $700,000 USD in the twelve months prior to August 31st.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

PhonePOS expands in Hungary with Global Payments Europe

Germany-based information technology company Rubean and Global Payments Europe (GPE) have announced successfully expanding Rubean's PhonePOS core business for small and mobile merchants in Hungary. GPE is a subsidiary of payment technology and software solutions provider Global Payments. Rubean is currently growing its mobile point-of-sale terminal solution PhonePOS, which was...
TECHNOLOGY
thepaypers.com

Fintech Juni raises another USD 52 mln in Series A

Sweden-based fintech Juni has secured USD 52 million in a funding round led by EQT Ventures, with participation from FJ labs and other existing investors. This funding adds to the USD 21 million already raised from a Series-A round in late June 2021. This boosts Juni’s Series A round to USD 73 million and takes the total funding to date to USD 76 million. EQT Ventures joins Partners of DST Global, Felix Capital and Cherry Ventures in backing Juni.
MARKETS
resourceworld.com

Santacruz to acquire Bolivian silver mines for US$110 million

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. [SCZ-TSXV; 1SZ-FSE] has signed a definitive share purchase agreement with Glencore PLC [GLEN-LSE; GLN-Jo’burg; GLCNF-OTC] to acquire a portfolio of Bolivian silver assets from Glencore, including a 45% interest in the producing Bolivar and Porco mining operations held through an unincorporated joint venture with Corporacion Minera de Bolivia (COMIBOL), a Bolivian state-owned entity, a 100% interest in the Sinchi Wayra business which includes the producing Caballo Blanco mining complex, the Sorocaya project located in Bolivia and the San Lucas ore sourcing and trading business and certain related properties and assets.
METAL MINING
thepaypers.com

Bottomline announces new partnership with MRI Software

Financial tech provider Bottomline has announced a partnership with real estate tech provider MRI Software, according to the official press release. Central to the partnership is a scalable, API-based integration coming this quarter between Paymode-X, the company’s AP automation solution, and MRI Software. The integration enables real estate companies to use one platform for all their accounts payable and payment automation needs – B2B, B2C, domestic, and international.
TECHNOLOGY
Axios

Mindbody acquires ClassPass, merger gets $500 million investment

Mindbody, a B2B discovery and booking engine for boutique fitness providers, agreed to buy ClassPass, a monthly subscription service for fitness classes. Why it matters: Because this is one of those mergers that just made too much sense not to happen. Mindbody helps users discover local fitness options, but didn't offer the sorts of multi-vendor bundles that are ClassPass' bread and butter (or kale and virgin olive oil, in this context).
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

AvidXchange goes public on Nasdaq

US-based AvidXchange, a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers, went public on the Nasdaq. The company announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering at the high-end of its proposed range USD 25, raising approximately USD 660 million with an initial market cap of nearly USD 4.8 billion.
MARKETS
thepaypers.com

N26 collects EUR 700 million

Germany-based mobile banking company N26 has completed a new financing round. According to information from SPIEGEL, the fintech collected approximately EUR 700 million from old and new donors and plans to use the new financing to start trading in securities and cryptocurrencies. Furthermore, the funds are to be used to improve the anti-money laundering systems.
TECHNOLOGY
thepaypers.com

Atomic raises USD 22 million in Series A funding

Atomic, a US-based payroll connectivity provider, raised USD 22 million in Series A funding. The round was led by Innovation Capital with participation from existing investors Portag3 Ventures and Greylock Capital Management. The company intends to use the funds for talent acquisition and scaling of its product experience. Atomic’s payroll...
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Alviere raises USD 70 million

US-based embedded finance platform Alviere has announced the raising of USD 70 million in new funding to accelerate the go-to-market plans and expansion beyond North America. In April 2021, Alviere closed a USD 20 million Series A led by Viola Ventures and Viola Fintech, with the participation of CommerzVentures, Mitsubishi Capital Corporation, Wix.com Capital, Draper Triangle Ventures, Cross River Bank Capital, CERCA Partners and more.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Napier helps startup Qashier with AML technology

Regtech company Napier has announced that integrated point-of-sale (POS) and payment solutions startup Qashier is the latest to adopt its anti-money laundering (AML) technology. Having recently applied for the Major Payment Institution license under the Singapore Payment Services Act (PSA), Qashier will use Napier’s Transaction Monitoring, Client Screening, Risk-Based Scorecard,...
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy