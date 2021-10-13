Billtrust acquires iController for USD 58 million
US-based accounts receivable automation company Billtrust has acquired purchased collections management company iController for USD 58 million. Belgium-based iController was founded in 2017 and offers a SaaS product that provides credit and collections professionals visibility into cash flow management. Billtrust will acquire the iController team, along with the company’s 566 Europe-based clients. iController employees will continue working in the company’s offices in Belgium and The Netherlands.thepaypers.com
