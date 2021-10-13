CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Can Facebook Stock Stage A Turnaround Amid Continued Legal Woes? What The Chart Says

By Melanie Schaffer
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24AV89_0cPu5xct00

Facebook Inc’s (NASDAQ: FB) woes may be set to intensify with a second whistleblower, former employee and data scientist Sophie Zhang, offering to testify before Congress, according to a report by the New York Post. Earlier this month, former product manager Frances Haugen testified before the Senate.

The whistleblowers' allegations include Facebook’s priority of putting profits over people, misleading the public, failure to crack down on predatory behavior online, spread of divisive and extreme messages and the effects of Facebook and Instagram on children’s mental health.

Amid the investigation, combined with overall wobbly markets, Facebook's stock has been in freefall since Sept. 10 when shares were trading near its Sept. 1 all-time high of $384.33. For technical traders, the price action created a bearish double top pattern at the level and was likely to fall regardless of the news.

The Facebook Chart: Facebook is trading down about 15% off its all-time high compared to the Nasdaq, which is down about 6% from its Sept. 7 all-time high of 15,708.75. Although Facebook’s stock has bounced up a few times during its plummet, the intermittent rises in share price have been met with sellers and the stock has confirmed a consistent downtrend.

Facebook’s relative strength index (RSI) has been hovering down 30% and 39% since Sept. 20. When a stock’s RSI nears or exceeds the 30% level it becomes oversold, which is a buy signal for technical traders. Each time Facebook’s RSI has tapped 30% the stock price has popped up, albeit temporarily.

On Tuesday Facebook’s RSI reached 30% again and buyers came in. This caused Facebook to print a hammer candlestick on the daily chart with a long lower wick demonstrating bulls bought the dip. The hammer candlestick indicates the downtrend may be over but Wednesday’s candle will be needed for confirmation.

The hammer candlestick was created when Facebook tagged the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) and because Facebook is trading above the level overall sentiment is bullish. The stock is trading below the eight-day and 21-day exponential moving averages (EMAs), however, with the eight-day EMA trending below the 21-day, both of which are bearish indicators for the short-term.

  • Bulls want to see big bullish volume come in and drive Facebook’s stock up over a resistance level at $324.50. If the stock can regain the level as support, it has room to trade up toward the $333.78 mark, which would put it over the eight-day EMA. The stock needs to trade up to the $339 level to indicate a possible trend change.
  • Bears want to see big bearish volume drop Facebook down below support of the 200-day SMA and toward a support level at $313.27. Below the level, there is further support at $303.60.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mCiFg_0cPu5xct00

Photo: Thought Catalog from Pexels

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Facebook To Create 10,000 Jobs In EU Toward Metaverse Rampup

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) said on Sunday it would be creating 10,000 new jobs in the European Union over the next five years. What Happened: The social media company said the new hirings are aimed at building "the metaverse," — a reference to shared online experiences utilizing technologies such as virtual and augmented reality.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Facebook Stock#A Resistance#Facebook Down#Facebook Inc#Congress#The New York Post#Senate
The Motley Fool

1 Hot Stock That Smart Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist

The growth in online shopping has propelled digital payments over the past several years, benefiting certain companies along the way. PayPal is a huge winner of this trend, as its global payments network helps individuals and merchants facilitate transactions. A network effect and valuable intangible assets have fueled PayPal's remarkable...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
actionforex.com

Asian Stocks And US Futures Steady As Supply Chain Woes Continue

Asian stocks held steady in early trading even as investors continued focusing on the ongoing supply chain challenges. Many ports are seeing a significant increase in cargo volumes, leading many to start worrying about delays. Sadly, analysts expect that the situation will get worse in the near term. For example, last week, Dubai, a leading handler of cargo announced that it was pausing air cargo in its main airport. Meanwhile, there is a likelihood that Joe Biden’s measures to speed port logistics will not solve the situation soon. Therefore, the impact of these delays is higher costs for businesses and consumers and more delays.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With RIOT

Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a bullish stance on Riot Blockchain(NASDAQ:RIOT). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an...
ECONOMY
investing.com

Chart Of The Day: Why It’s Time to Sell Facebook’s Stock

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is undergoing a public relations nightmare. Last week, the tech giant suffered its longest outage in years, leaving its almost 3.5 billion users unable to log on to Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram for nearly six hours. What is worse is that the crash followed a whistleblower leaking thousands...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

4 Stocks to Sell (and 4 to Buy) Amid Facebook’s Whistleblower Scandal

When you have nearly 3 billion monthly active users, some things are bound to go wrong. As the adage goes, you can please some of the people all of the time, you can please all of the people some of the time, but you can’t please all of the people all of the time. That certainly applies to Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and its latest scandal, which could have ripple effects for stocks to sell.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

DiDi Stock Is Bound for a Turnaround As Chinese Stocks Recover

DiDi (NYSE:DIDI) stock rallied 10% last week, so it’s time to revisit its bullish thesis. But, before we move forward, you shouldn’t let that weekly stat fool you, it has been painful owning DIDI stock. There isn’t one reason for what ails it. But the bulk of the blame probably lies in the overall problem in Chinese stocks.
STOCKS
protocol.com

What you can learn from Facebook's outage

Welcome to Protocol | Enterprise, your comprehensive roundup of everything you need to know about cloud and enterprise software. This Thursday: what others can learn from Facebook's Black Monday, an upcoming Protocol event with ServiceNow CEO Bill McDermott, and D-Wave's quantum-computing strategy enters a new era. The Big Story. Black...
INTERNET
Street.Com

Facebook Stock Rises; JPMorgan Says Buy on the Pullback

Facebook (FB) - Get Facebook, Inc. Class A Report has been through hard times before, a prominent JPMorgan analyst said on Thursday, as he reiterated his overweight rating of the social media giant. Analyst Doug Anmuth advised investors to buy on the pullback brought on by this week's outage and...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Tilray, Alibaba, Tesla Continue To See High WallStreetBets Interest; This Stock Tops The Chart Today

SmileDirectClub Inc. (NYSE:SDC) continued to be the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as on Thursday night, while Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY), Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA), Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) and GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) are also seeing high interest. What Happened: Exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) is seeing...
STOCKS
fwbusiness.com

Facebook Outage: What Does This Mean For FB Stock?

While the stock market has been dealing with potential economic risks, Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) has been facing other problems. In fact, the bad news for Facebook just keeps getting worse. Shares of Facebook took another dive on Monday along with the broader stock market. Just as Facebook was the subject of a whistleblower’s accusations, its entire network of services went offline.
INTERNET
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
14K+
Followers
79K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy