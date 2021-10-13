CARDNET selects HPE GreenLake to provide platform for digital payments
Japan-based credit card settlement agency CARDNET has selected Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s GreenLake edge-to-cloud service for digital payment and settlement in Japan. HPE’s GreenLake delivers the cloud experience through a pay-per-use model while also ensuring data security and compliance. The platform can scale up and down as business demand fluctuates, thus delivering flexibility for CARDNET to manage the unpredictable demand.thepaypers.com
Comments / 0