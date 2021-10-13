CARDNET selects HPE GreenLake to provide platform for digital payments

Blockpass and StrongNode have partnered to allow StrongNode to employ Blockpass' KYC services to ensure customer compliance. StrongNode leverages blockchain to create a global Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) distributed Edge Network. According to the press release, StrongNode’s mission is to leverage people's personal devices directly or through their incubated gaming, entertainment, lifestyle, and social impact platforms, and reward users for powering and scaling up real-world industries. To be green and reduce e-waste, especially with chip shortages, StrongNode uses devices to their fullest extent - phones, tablets, computers, and other devices can provide computer resources instead of filling up landfills.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO