CARDNET selects HPE GreenLake to provide platform for digital payments

thepaypers.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJapan-based credit card settlement agency CARDNET has selected Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s GreenLake edge-to-cloud service for digital payment and settlement in Japan. HPE’s GreenLake delivers the cloud experience through a pay-per-use model while also ensuring data security and compliance. The platform can scale up and down as business demand fluctuates, thus delivering flexibility for CARDNET to manage the unpredictable demand.

