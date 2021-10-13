CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

3 Infrastructure Stocks to Buy in October

By Howard Smith
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago
  • Honeywell's technologies will help manage sustainability solutions in travel and commercial building uses.
  • Nucor is offering the industry's first net-zero-carbon steel product in association with an automotive giant.
  • Investors willing to take on risk, but with a wide array of holdings, should consider this ETF.

It's never a good idea to make investments trying to time some short-term event. But investing in proven and successful companies with bright futures that might have an additional catalyst coming isn't the same thing.

Many investors have been watching the progress in Congress of a potential new federal infrastructure package. Politicians have been doing what they always do -- playing politics -- and a vote on the bipartisan bill, which has already been passed by the Senate, has been delayed in the House of Representatives. That vote is now scheduled for the end of October.

The three investments below make great long-term holdings regardless of whether the new bill passes. And buying them this month could provide an additional boost if that federal infrastructure investment materializes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JpZxe_0cPu5jVx00
 Solar panels on a roof. Image source: Getty Images.

1. Honeywell: A backbone of industry

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON), a conglomerate that has been around for more than a century, works in industries including aerospace, manufacturing, and energy solutions for buildings, supporting sustainability and energy efficiency for its customers. With the stock relatively flat year to date, now is a good time to consider an investment in a company that would benefit from a thriving manufacturing and industrial base that the new infrastructure package would help support.

Honeywell struggled through 2020 with pandemic-affected organic sales declining 11% compared to 2019. By the second quarter of 2021, however, the company was back on track and reported a jump of 15% in sales versus the prior-year period. It's benefiting from developments in sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and building projects and services. In its second-quarter conference call for investors, CFO Greg Lewis highlighted growth in its performance materials and technologies (PMT) segment. For example, safety and productivity solutions sales were up 35% organically despite supply chain constraints.

Those strong results prompted Honeywell to increase its full-fiscal 2021 guidance for sales, adjusted earnings per share, and free cash flow for the second time this year. That confidence stems from growth areas like Honeywell Forge, the company's software business aimed at improving sustainability and energy optimization in projects such as commercial buildings.

The company also is looking to develop SAFs in its aerospace segment. In September, it announced a joint investment with United Airline Holdings to produce SAF at scale from biomass materials, using Honeywell's Ecofining process, which converts non-edible natural oils and animal fats to green fuel.

With its business touching so many aspects of industry and manufacturing, an investment in Honeywell is an investment in infrastructure. With shares nearly flat year to date and paying a dividend yielding above 1.7%, now is a good time for long-term investors to consider adding the stock as a core holding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ACxNm_0cPu5jVx00
A Nucor steel mill. Image source: Nucor.

2. Nucor: A far-reaching steel supplier

As North America's largest steel and steel products company, Nucor (NYSE:NUE) is at the forefront of any conversation related to infrastructure projects. The company's products are crucial for the construction of roads, bridges, and buildings; automotive and heavy-duty vehicle manufacturing; and residential uses such as appliances, and heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC).

Even without additional infrastructure spending, Nucor keeps setting new earnings records. The company expects its third-quarter earnings report on Oct. 21 to include the third sequential quarterly record. It sees growth continuing as well. In its third-quarter guidance, it said, "Our internal business units' forecasts suggest that our fourth quarter of 2021 results are likely to continue the trend of exceptional performance we have seen so far this year." The likely results will be fiscal-year earnings that surpass the previous record year by more than 200%.

The success comes as steel prices remain high, and customer demand is strong in virtually every aspect of its business. Nucor is capitalizing on the boom by investing in growth, including a $1 billion acquisition of an insulated metal panel business and a recently announced $2.7 billion state-of-the-art steel mill. These projects aim to meet the need for energy efficiency in commercial buildings and automotive products as companies like General Motors move toward electrification.

To support that growth, Nucor just announced the launch of the industry's first net-zero-carbon steel product. GM will be the first customer to receive Nucor's Econiq, which the company said will be available across its steel products. In addition to all of its steel being fully recyclable, Econiq will be produced using renewable energy from power purchase agreements, in combination with carbon-offset purchases to result in a net-zero-carbon product as measured by scope 1 and scope 2 emissions. The company has also said separately it will publicly disclose and reduce scope 3 emissions, which are indirectly impacted by the company through its supply chain.

The company's earnings records may not continue through next year if steel prices back off recent highs. But demand looks to remain strong, and unless there is a full crash in the commodity, prices and profits should settle at sustainably high levels. Combine that with 48 years of consecutive dividend increases (with the 49th likely coming in December), and Nucor looks to be a long-term holding that should provide steady income and growth as its investment projects continue to come on line.

3. SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF: A way to spread your bets

SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEMKT:SIMS) is an exchange-traded fund that provides a way to buy into every aspect of infrastructure with one investment. It is a passively managed fund that provides broad exposure by tracking an index of U.S.-listed companies with a focus on innovative infrastructure.

The fund is about four years old, has $52 million in assets under management, and comes with an annual expense ratio of 0.45%. Its annualized total return since inception was approximately 11.5% as of Sept. 30. As of Oct. 7, top holdings included large businesses such as HVAC company Carrier Global; Johnson Controls, a provider of building electronics technology; as well as water technology companies like Xylem and Evoqua.

But because the ETF also holds smaller companies focused on innovation, its average weighted market cap is a relatively low $26 billion. Holdings like Bloom Energy and ChargePoint Holdings have market caps of under $6 billion, and tend to be more volatile than larger companies. But Bloom's fuel cells and hydrogen fuels, and ChargePoint's network of electric vehicle charging stations figure to benefit from infrastructure spending and alternative-energy growth.

The fund comes with added risk due to the smaller and more-unproven technology companies it holds. But that risk might result in added reward down the road. The ETF could provide a balanced single investment for investors looking to take some added risk with a wide-ranging infrastructure investment.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

These High-Yield Dividend Stocks Are Growing at Blazing Speeds

These companies have long track records of outsized growth. They also pay high dividend yields. That combination has helped them produce market-beating total returns. Most growth stocks don't pay a high-yield dividend. That's because they need to retain more cash to support their expansion. However, there are exceptions as some...
STOCKS
Woonsocket Call

Best Penny Stocks To Buy Now? 3 To Watch in the 2nd Half of October

Are These Trending Penny Stocks on Your Watchlist?. Trending penny stocks are some of the most popular small-caps that investors are watching right now. And, there are a few good reasons as to why this is the case. For one, trending penny stocks can indicate sizable market momentum. This is...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Warren Buffett Isn't Buying Many Stocks Right Now

Berkshire Hathaway bought only three stocks in the third quarter. Buffett is no doubt eyeing the stock market's valuation, which is at its highest level in over 20 years. Following Buffett's cautious approach could be a smart move for other investors, too. Warren Buffett likes to drink Cherry Coke. He...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

1 Hot Stock That Smart Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist

The growth in online shopping has propelled digital payments over the past several years, benefiting certain companies along the way. PayPal is a huge winner of this trend, as its global payments network helps individuals and merchants facilitate transactions. A network effect and valuable intangible assets have fueled PayPal's remarkable...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Technology Stocks#Energy Efficiency#Steel Industry#Nucor#Congress#Senate#Honeywell International#Hon
Benzinga

3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy If the Stock Market Crashes

Brookfield Renewable is poised for long-term growth with increased demand for renewable energy. Innovative Industrial Properties has lots of opportunities to expand in the regulated cannabis market. Johnson & Johnson is a Dividend King with a rock-solid presence in the global healthcare sector. Most stocks sink when the stock market...
STOCKS
Forbes

5 Double-Digit Dividend Stocks: Winners And Losers

Many financial advisors doubt that we can retire comfortably on a million dollars, let alone $500K. Let me outline our compelling dividend counterpoint—a five-stock portfolio with an average yield of 12.3%. This generates more than $60,000 in annual income on a $500K portfolio, or a sweet $123,000 in dividends on...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

5 Traits to Chase in the Hunt for 10X Stocks

Finding the stocks that create life-changing wealth is hard. You can increase your odds of success. Look for these five traits that many of today's most prominent companies had in their early days. We all dream about stocks that turn a modest investment into life-changing wealth. But for many, it...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy and Hold for 10 Years

Ark Invest's Cathie Wood is known for her stock-picking skills. Among all of Cathie Wood's stocks, a healthcare, fintech, and defense stock look particularly tempting. Buy and hold these stocks for at least 10 years to reap maximum returns. Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Invest, has changed the perception about...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Tech Stocks Poised for a 2022 Rebound

After a great run in 2020, some tech hardware companies took a breather in 2021. In spite of unrelenting demand for new technology, many top names in the world of technology simply rose too far too fast last year. However, one year's worth of stock market underperformance (the S&P 500...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Is SmileDirectClub Stock a Buy?

SmileDirectClub’s stock has declined 66% from its IPO price. Nearly 40% of its shares are being shorted. It could generate near-term gains, but it faces long-term challenges. SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) is one of the most heavily shorted stocks on the market. Approximately 37% of the teledentistry company's shares were sold short...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Is Blue Apron Stock a Buy?

Blue Apron’s growth has accelerated during the pandemic. It expects that growth to continue after the crisis ends. Investors will get a better look at how things are going when the company next reports earnings. At the beginning of 2020, Blue Apron's (NYSE:APRN) days seemed numbered. The meal kit maker...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Motley Fool

2 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Warren Buffett has long believed in buying "wonderful companies at a fair price." These two stocks let you do that, but actually get in at great prices. Buy-and-hold investing has outperformed other investing strategies by wide margins. It's an understatement to say Warren Buffett knows a thing or two about...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
129K+
Followers
62K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy