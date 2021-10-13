La Crosse Rotarian raised $100,000 for local organizations in memorial fishing event
La Crosse, WI – Three years ago, La Crosse Rotarian and business owner Al Louis sent his fellow Rotarian David Amborn a photo of a musky Al caught in northern Minnesota. Ever the creative philanthropist, David’s response was “There’s got to be a way to raise money with this.” With the support of the Rotary Club of downtown La Crosse, thus began the annual Al’s Musky Challenge fundraising event.www.wiproud.com
Comments / 0