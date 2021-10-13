CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UAE introduces licensing regime for payment service providers

Cover picture for the articleThe Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) has continued efforts to prepare the country for digital payments with a regulation licensing retail payment services. The RPSCS regulation sets out the rules and conditions established by the CBUAE for acquiring and maintaining a licence for the provision of retail payment services and operating a card scheme. It came into force on 15 July 2021, with a one-year transitional period given to existing payment service providers and card schemes to obtain the relevant licences.

