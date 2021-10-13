UAE introduces licensing regime for payment service providers
The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) has continued efforts to prepare the country for digital payments with a regulation licensing retail payment services. The RPSCS regulation sets out the rules and conditions established by the CBUAE for acquiring and maintaining a licence for the provision of retail payment services and operating a card scheme. It came into force on 15 July 2021, with a one-year transitional period given to existing payment service providers and card schemes to obtain the relevant licences.thepaypers.com
