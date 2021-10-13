UAE introduces licensing regime for payment service providers

Oracle Financial Services and Nano Home Loans have collaborated to offer digital onboarding to consumers looking for home loan originations. The collaboration wants to help the customers to secure a home loan approval within minutes, not weeks. Nano has secured an innovation patent for its proprietary real-time loan application and decision-making technology and is now a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork. This means that jointly, Nano and Oracle, can meet the requirements for Australian lenders ranging from tier-1 to tier-3 banks and non-bank lenders.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 4 HOURS AGO