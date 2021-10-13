CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
For Black Americans, lack of 'rigorous scientific evidence' led to test that leaves some off kidney transplant list

Cover picture for the articleWhen her relative couldn’t get on the waiting list for a kidney transplant, Dr. Nwamaka Eneanya had to step in. Tests showed his kidney function was not severe enough. But Eneanya, a physician who specializes in kidney disease treatment, knew better – the labs didn't show the true picture, and the condition runs in her family. She knew her loved one needed atransplant.

