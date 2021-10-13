For Black Americans, lack of 'rigorous scientific evidence' led to test that leaves some off kidney transplant list
When her relative couldn’t get on the waiting list for a kidney transplant, Dr. Nwamaka Eneanya had to step in. Tests showed his kidney function was not severe enough. But Eneanya, a physician who specializes in kidney disease treatment, knew better – the labs didn't show the true picture, and the condition runs in her family. She knew her loved one needed atransplant.www.statesman.com
Comments / 0