Marion County Board gives green light to more than $4.6-million in building improvements

The Marion County Board Tuesday night voted to move forward with $4,645,819 in improvements to the Law Enforcement Center, Courthouse, and Moose Annex. Ameresco will oversee the project. At the Law Enforcement Center, it includes $1.8-million to replace the heating and air conditioning systems, $1.5-million to replace many of the electronic doors and operating system, and $372,000 to reroof the building. $829,000 in further work on the heating and air conditioning system at the courthouse that has never worked correctly since being installed a few years ago. $175,000 is included to make improvements to the heating and air condition system at the Moose Records Annex that also is not functioning correctly. Other improvements include bringing the elevator up to code requirements, door replacement and keyless Fob system at the Moose building and putting a new roof on the 911 center.