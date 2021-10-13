CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cadillac, MI

Munson Healthcare’s ‘Power of the Purse’, October 21

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago

On Thursday, October 21, from 7 PM to 8 PM – Munson Healthcare’s Cadillac Hospital will be hosting its ‘Power of the Purse’ fundraiser. This beloved event has left a lasting impact on Munson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pgGBI_0cPu4cN500

Healthcare Cadillac Hospital and the patients it serves.

This year, they are offering 6 fabulous purses for the raffle!

Tickets are $10 each (1 raffle per purse) and can be purchased using the form at the bottom of their webpage – here. All raffle proceeds support Cadillac Hospital. They encourage participants to purchase as many tickets as they would like to ensure their best chances of winning! Ticket sales close at 5 p.m. on the day of the event.

In addition to the raffle, all ‘Power of the Purse’ attendees will have the chance to win a vacation to Mexico at the beautiful Mayan Palace!

For more information about this event, click here.

Comments / 0

Related
9&10 News

Sleeping Bear Dunes Invites Public To Celebrate Anniversary

People will have the opportunity to virtually celebrate the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore on Thursday for their 51st anniversary. ”We’re saying 51 is the new 50 because we feel like we didn’t have the opportunity to have a big 50th anniversary last year,” said Emily Sunblade, Lead Education Ranger for the Sleeping Bear Dunes. ”Last year, because of COVID, we had to change a lot of our plans to celebrate our 50th anniversary.”
LIFESTYLE
9&10 News

From Michigan, With Love’s October Goodies

From Michigan, With Love’s Franklin Donhanyos is giving us some local treats made for our pets, not humans this time. In the video above, he explains all of the nutritional benefits your furry-friend will receive with Hunter’s Healthy Treats. Plus, something relaxing and soothing for our bodies from Michigan Soap Co-Op.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cadillac, MI
Local
Michigan Society
Cadillac, MI
Society
9&10 News

Lake City Schools, DHD#10 Partner On School Wellness

A new wellness clinic has been added to Lake City Area Schools’ campus this year. It’s thanks to a partnership between the school district and District Health Department #10. “A lot of the credit goes to our former superintendent, Kimberly Blaszak, and Katie Bies from the health department,” says Dr....
LAKE CITY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Purses#Health Care#Charity#Munson Healthcare#Power Of The Purse
9&10 News

Up North Pride Hosts Events After Summer Cancellation

After June’s cancellation of Pride Month events due to COVID-19, Up North Pride is hosting several in-person events the week of Oct. 13-17 in Traverse City. The events kicked off on Wednesday with Pride Ride to Little Fleet, where there was a sign making party for Saturday’s Visibility March. On...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
276K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy