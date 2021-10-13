Munson Healthcare’s ‘Power of the Purse’, October 21

On Thursday, October 21, from 7 PM to 8 PM – Munson Healthcare’s Cadillac Hospital will be hosting its ‘Power of the Purse’ fundraiser. This beloved event has left a lasting impact on Munson

Healthcare Cadillac Hospital and the patients it serves.

This year, they are offering 6 fabulous purses for the raffle!

Tickets are $10 each (1 raffle per purse) and can be purchased using the form at the bottom of their webpage – here. All raffle proceeds support Cadillac Hospital. They encourage participants to purchase as many tickets as they would like to ensure their best chances of winning! Ticket sales close at 5 p.m. on the day of the event.

In addition to the raffle, all ‘Power of the Purse’ attendees will have the chance to win a vacation to Mexico at the beautiful Mayan Palace!

For more information about this event, click here.