Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 20:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-17 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calcasieu The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Sunday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier. * Until early Sunday morning. * There is no current observed data. * Flood stage is 4.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage with a maximum value of 4.0 feet early tomorrow afternoon. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Calcasieu River Salt Water Barrie 4.0 MSG unknown 3.8 3.8 3.5