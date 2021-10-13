CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barton County, MO

Severe Weather Statement issued for Barton, Vernon by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-13 08:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Barton; Vernon A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 AM CDT FOR EASTERN BARTON AND SOUTHEASTERN VERNON COUNTIES At 838 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Sheldon to 9 miles west of Jasper, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lamar... Sheldon Montevallo... Lamar Heights Irwin... Milford Kenoma... Oakton Iantha... Boston This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 60 and 79. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

County
Vernon County, MO
City
Jasper, MO
County
Barton County, MO
