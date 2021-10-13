Another fast snow tonight
Morning cloudiness increases with not much change in temperatures today. Highs around 38-40. Winds will take wind chills into the teens for the morning. SSW 15-20 max. Snow with a front tonight 60% chance for Idaho Falls, 40% for Pocatello. eastern highlands and western Wyoming get some snow, 1-2" for Island Park. Lows in the upper 20's before we clear out into Friday and weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will approach 50's and close to 60 by Sunday.localnews8.com
Comments / 0