CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washtenaw County, MI

A pickup truck crash killed 1 person on US-23 (Pittsfield Township, MI)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HaDcV_0cPu406q00
A pickup truck crash killed 1 person on US-23 (Pittsfield Township, MI)Nationwide Report

On early Tuesday, one person was killed after a pickup truck crash in Washtenaw County.

As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle accident took place on southbound US-23, close to Michigan Avenue in Pittsfield Township. The preliminary investigation showed that the driver of a pickup truck was ejected from the vehicle into the woods.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

A pickup truck crash killed 1 person on US-23

October 13, 2021

Comments / 0

Related
Nationwide Report

A single-vehicle crash injured 7 people in Darrington (Darrington, WA)

On Saturday, seven people were hurt following a single-vehicle accident in Darrington. As per the initial information, a vehicle crashed off a cliff near the Boulder River trailhead, approximately 11 miles west of Darrington. A technical rescue crew responded to the crash site at about 6 p.m. to save people from the vehicle. On arrival, emergency crews airlifted one victim to the hospital in critical condition.
DARRINGTON, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washtenaw County, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Accidents
County
Washtenaw County, MI
Local
Michigan Traffic
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Washtenaw County, MI
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Avenue#Traffic Accident
Nationwide Report

An auto-pedestrian crash injured a man and a toddler near Boulder Highway (Las Vegas, NV)

On Saturday night, a 19-year-old man and a 1-year-old boy suffered injuries following an auto-pedestrian accident near Boulder Highway. As per the initial information, the incident took place near Boulder Highway and E. Twain Avenue. The preliminary investigation revealed that a 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were walking and pushing a 1-year-old child in a stroller. When they walked inside a marked crosswalk, a Kia Optima did not stop for the pedestrians and hit the stroller and the male pedestrian.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nationwide Report

2 people injured after a motorcycle crash in northeast valley (Las Vegas, NV)

On early Saturday morning, two people suffered injuries following a motorcycle accident in the northeast valley. Officers received a call about a traffic collision near E. Cheyenne Avenue and N. Lamb Boulevard at about 1:50 a.m. The preliminary investigation showed that a motorcycle was going eastbound on Cheyenne approaching Lamb while a Dodge Durango was heading southbound on Lamb. Just then, the Dodge entered the intersection on a red light, in the path of the motorcycle and both the vehicles crashed into each other.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nationwide Report

A car vs. motorcycle accident injured 1 person on Decatur Boulevard (Las Vegas, NV)

On Saturday night, one person suffered injuries following a motorcycle crash on Decatur Boulevard. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle accident took place at approximately 8 p.m. near the intersection of Decatur Boulevard, close to Nevso Drive. The early reports indicated that a black Harley Davidson was going south on Decatur Boulevard when a blue Nissan Rogue crashed into the motorcycle.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Nationwide Report

1 person injured after an auto-pedestrian crash near East Liberty and Sinclair Streets (Reno, NV)

On Thursday evening, a pedestrian sustained injuries after being struck by a car near East Liberty Street and Sinclair Street. As per the initial information, the auto-pedestrian accident took place at about 7 p.m. The preliminary investigation showed that the victim suffered non-critical injuries as a result of the crash. Officials believe that alcohol and speed were not involved in the collision.
RENO, NV
Nationwide Report

45-year-old David Curtis and 55-year-old Herbert Fernandez killed after a two-vehicle crash in Gramercy (Gramercy, LA)

45-year-old David Curtis and 55-year-old Herbert Fernandez killed after a two-vehicle crash in Gramercy (Gramercy, LA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 45-year-old David Curtis, of New Orleans, and 55-year-old Herbert Fernandez, of Springfield, as the two drivers who lost their lives after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in Gramercy.
GRAMERCY, LA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy