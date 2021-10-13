A pickup truck crash killed 1 person on US-23 (Pittsfield Township, MI) Nationwide Report

On early Tuesday, one person was killed after a pickup truck crash in Washtenaw County.

As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle accident took place on southbound US-23, close to Michigan Avenue in Pittsfield Township. The preliminary investigation showed that the driver of a pickup truck was ejected from the vehicle into the woods.

