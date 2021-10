From The Tribune staff reports

PELL CITY — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Pell City man on charges related to the sexual abuse of a child.

Ronnie Brasher, 47, was arrested and charged with sexaul abuse of a minor under 12 years old. Brasher was taken to the St. Clair County Jail and booked at 6:39 p.m. and bonded out half an hour later on $25,000 bond.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.