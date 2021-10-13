Alabama Institute for the Deaf and Blind Inclusion Training for Employees with Disabilities

National Disability Employment Month is celebrated in October, which is a significant month to remember because the unemployment rate for people with disabilities is twice that of people without disabilities (US Bureau of Labor Statistics). During the COVID-19 crisis, the World Health Organization estimated that roughly 1 million disabled workers in the United States have lost their jobs since March. According to a NOD survey of 200 employers, laid-off workers with disabilities may face a difficult road ahead, with many companies citing a lack of disability-inclusive cultures, particularly when looking at present accommodation systems. Now is the time for businesses to rethink their culture and seek ways to make it more disability-inclusive, not only for present employees but also for future ones. I’ve put up a list of twelve ways that employers might begin to foster a more disability-inclusive culture.

ADVOCACY ・ 13 DAYS AGO