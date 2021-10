RAY J IS OUT OF THE HOSPITAL: According to TMZ, Ray J has been released from the hospital. The singer/reality star and entrepreneur is continuing to recover from pneumonia at home. Sources close to the situation say that Ray J was released from the hospital over the weekend and he's also stopped using an inhaler and isn't on oxygen anymore. Sources say that Ray J thinks his busy schedule and constant travel were to blame for his illness, and now he's realized he needs to take care of his health. Sources say that at one point, Ray thought he was going to die but he is thankful to have made it out.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO