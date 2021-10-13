Texas Woman Killed By Boyfriend Who Later Confessed to Her Murder

Shaniqua Williams/ Facebook

A man is being held in custody after he confessed to the murder of his girlfriend.

Jarvis Craig Simon, 53, was booked into the Rusk County Jail for the capital murder of Shanique Denice Williams

"As units were responding to the scene, Patrol Lieutenant Keith Finchum and Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez encountered Jarvis Craig Simon at the Sheriff's Office," a social media post from the Rusk County Sheriff's Office said.

Valdez says a 911 caller reported that an "unresponsive" person had been found at the address. Valdez then said Simon turned himself in to the sheriff's office where. He was read his Miranda Rights before confessing to murdering Williams. Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.

LKTV reports Simon was previously convicted in 2004 of aggravated kidnapping with intent to violate or abuse the victim sexually. He was released from prison 15 years later, in 2019.

Simon was ordered to register as a sex offender but failed to re-register in 2021. Williams was booked into the Rusk County Jail on Oct. 7 and bonded out the same day. Five days later, he murdered Williams.

According to the Domestic Violence Hotline, more than 1 in 3 women (35.6%) and more than 1 in 4 men (28.5%) in the U.S. will experience rape, physical violence, and/or stalking by an intimate partner in their lifetime hotline. Intimate partner violence alone affects more than 12 million people in the U.S. people every year.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Williams' sons and her loved ones.