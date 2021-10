The Matrix Resurrections has got an official synopsis that teases a Matrix that's stronger and more dangerous than anything we've seen before. The official synopsis on the Warner Bros. awards website reads as follows: "In a world of two realities – everyday life and what lies behind it – Thomas Anderson will have to choose to follow the white rabbit once more. Choice, while an illusion, is still the only way in or out of the Matrix, which is stronger, more secure, and more dangerous than ever before."

