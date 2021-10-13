Letters to the editor

This is to reintroduce the Bonkili-coached team of 1949. After RHS shellacked a good MHS I became convinced and sold on the eventual Class B champion. The Romney Rockets of Mgr. Pat Patterson were in a tough Interstate League with Richard McElwee at second base and Donnie Maphis at catcher and a strong pitching staff of Allen, Al Swick, Kenney, Pete Elliott, Bob Sirk pitching. The charges of Pat Patterson seemed destined to go far in the Interstate.